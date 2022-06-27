Fireworks Rules Differ In Tuolumne And Calaveras

As detailed here today is the first day of the Mother Lode Fair. The Fair’s hours each day are from 3 PM to 11 PM. The theme of the Fair this year is “Sew it, Grow it, Show it” There will be carnival rides, food, crafts and animals. The annual Livestock Auction takes place Saturday afternoon. A free shuttle service (including the trolley) will provide runs to the fair from The Junction Shopping Center Friday through Sunday. Shuttles are highly recommended due to limited parking and additional congestion near the fairgrounds. Everyone who rides the trolley will receive a dollar off admission at the gate. Ticket, music, and details about the arena events are in the event listing here. From 1 to 4 pm on Friday Young Guns and Lawless, some of the pro modified trucks that will be featured pulling in the Arena Saturday night at the Fair, will be parked at Calaveras Lumber for display.

SONORA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO