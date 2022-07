A 22-year-old Racine woman is facing almost a decade behind bars after she allegedly attacked another woman’s car with a bat. Samone Atterberry was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 7-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $60,000 in fines. Because the felony charge carries the dangerous weapon enhancer, Atterberry could have an additional four years tacked onto any sentence she receives.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO