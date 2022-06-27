ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Steakhouse Replacing Bobby Flay On Casino Floor In Atlantic City

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Photo Credit: Borgata.com

A new steakhouse has opened inside an Atlantic City casino.

B Prime Steakhouse opened at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Thursday, June 23, replacing the Bobby Flay Steakhouse location.

The steakhouse is located on the casino floor next to the BetMGM Sportsbook, and bills itself as a modern and chic alternative to the classic steakhouse.

B Prime offers a variety of steak cuts from Idaho, Japan, New Jersey and Texas.

Hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

