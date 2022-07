The Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has sparked protests and fiery debates across the country -- even putting families at odds over the issue. Jessica Stamas, daughter of a Republican state senator from Michigan, posted a video on TikTok Friday after the ruling calling on women who have family members who are senators and representatives to "show them this affects their lives too," likely referring to a possible state decision on abortion.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO