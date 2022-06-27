ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEM: Harmful algae found in Roosevelt Pond, Tiogue Lake

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Routine testing by environmental and health officials in Rhode Island has led to the discovery of blue-green algae blooms in two more bodies of water.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and R.I. Department of Health issued a warning Monday to avoid contact with Roosevelt Pond at Roger Williams Park in Providence and Tiogue Lake in Coventry.

Just last week, the DEM put out a similar warning for Turner Reservoir in East Providence and Upper Melville Pond in Portsmouth .

Blue-green algae is capable of producing toxins that can be harmful to both humans and animals.

Blue-green algae exposure: here’s a full list of symptoms

People should avoid ingesting water or fish from these bodies of water, officials said, and recreational activities like fishing, boating and kayaking should be avoided.

Anyone who comes into contact with blue-green algae should immediately shower and clean their clothes.

If a pet came into contact with the contaminated water, wash them with clean water, prevent them from licking the algae and call a veterinarian if the pet shows symptoms such as loss of energy, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea or any other unexplained illness.

To report suspected blue-green algae blooms, contact the DEM’s Office of Water Resources at (401) 222-4700 or submit a report on the agency’s website .

