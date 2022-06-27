ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second oldest Meals on Wheels client in the nation celebrates 104th birthday

By Jaron Spor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who is celebrating a very big milestone received a huge surprise from the folks with Meals on Wheels!

Marie Johnson doesn’t have any family in town and her nearest family in Louisiana isn’t able to travel due to COVID. So her Meals on Wheels family surprised her for her 104th birthday!

OTHER NEWS: WFISD name lone finalist in Superintendent search

Her delivery volunteer, Tim Short, brought her some of her favorite things like flowers and fruit to celebrate. According to Meals on Wheels officials, Johnson is the second oldest Meals on Wheels client in the nation and she has some advice for everyone.

“Just treat people right. Just love people and treat people right. That goes further than anything in the world,” Johnson said.

Johnson also served as a chef for a restaurant for more than 30 years and she says she misses cooking but is unable to do it anymore which is why she is so thankful for the Meals on Wheels program.

As far as the secret to living this long, Johnson said she has no secrets and that it is just God’s goodness.

