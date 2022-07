Days after Citadel CEO Ken Griffin announced he was moving his hedge fund to Miami, the billionaire was unmasked as the buyer of two recent record-breaking Miami deals. Bloomberg confirmed what many Miami real estate executives suspected in recent days: Citadel was the buyer of a 2.5-acre site at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive that sold for $363 million back in April — the most expensive land deal in the city’s history.

