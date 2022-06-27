Hubbard street naming to honor Army veteran killed in action

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson Street in Hubbard will soon have a second name to honor an Army veteran who was killed in action more than 54 years ago.

Corporal Richard Choppa was the only person from Hubbard to be killed in action by hostile forces during the Vietnam War. He was just 22 years old at the time of his death.

The stretch of road in front of his childhood home will soon also bear the name “Corporal Richard Choppa Memorial Way.”

It’s located between West Park Avenue and West Liberty Street.

“It’s so important to, not only the family, but I think for us as the city to be able to memorialize and keep his memory alive,” said Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle.

Choppa is both a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient.

A dedication ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday outside the Choppa family home on Jackson Street.

