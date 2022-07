We'd like to think of Fright Club as the Verzuz of spooky videos. The battles take place in the darkest corners of the internet and the winner doesn't take all, but they do take credit for discovering the creepiest stories. Hosted by Jack Osbourne along with the Ghost Brothers, The Travel Channel's Fright Club is all about one-upping each other with the best paranormal videos.

