‘Miya’s Law’: Bill aimed at enhancing renter protections signed into law

ORLANDO, Fla. — The bill, aimed at enhancing renter protections, is named for former Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who was found murdered in Orlando in October.

Investigators said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at Arden Villas Apartments, where Marcano lived, kidnapped and killed her after gaining access to her apartment using his master key.

The law, which was sponsored by Sen. Linda Stewart, requires apartment landlords to perform background checks on new employees.

It also “reinforces requirements regarding access to individual units” and increases the required notice to 24 hours.

“Today is the day we have all been waiting for,” Stewart said. “While Miya’s family will never receive justice and nothing can bring back their daughter, I do hope that with this new law going into effect in honor of Miya, that some peace will be brought to the family in knowing that their daughter’s death was not in vain.”

The majority of the bill focuses on tenant safety, but a provision in it also prohibits hourly rentals at lodging establishments aimed at curbing human trafficking.

