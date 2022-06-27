Flocks Collide on the field

(ABC 6 News) -- The Rochester Honkers made the lengthy trip to the Zenith City, playing the Duluth Huskies on the road. Rochester got off on the right foot, Alex Pimental skyrocketing a 2-RBI triple to open up the score 2-0. After Duluth eventually ties it, Colby Wilkerson sacrificed himself in a double play but a Honker still made it home for the 3-2 lead.
(ABC 6 News) -- In a manner of hours, a Rochester native is set to play in arguably the most prestigious tennis event in the world. Ingrid Neel will compete in Wimbledon for the second time in her career on Thursday. Neel played in last year's tournament as well and is participating in the ladies' doubles competition.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Residents and businesses in some parts of Rochester were busy late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening cleaning up the mess caused by a strong storm cell that blasted its way through the city. There were periods of intense, heavy rain that totaled more than an...
Rochester, Minnesota is rich with great places to eat breakfast. All kinds of cuisines, all kinds of styles, all kinds of dietary needs (it is the home of Mayo Clinic, after all). From simple eggs, toast, and hashbrowns to a fancy benedict, you'll find it in Rochester. But if you're...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Nearly 20 more names have been added to the Rochester area 100-mph club. The mega speeders were clocked at 100 mph or faster between early March and mid-June. The top two speeders were caught about the same time in different areas on June 4th....
Mother Nature has had some good days and bad days lately in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, some of those bad days included colder than normal temps, lots of rain, and we've had quite a bit of hail too. Unfortunately, the weather has been a frustration for some seasonal businesses in our area, and two just announced that they are closed for the season.
We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday night's storms rolled in quickly and did quite a bit of damage across Rochester. "It was becoming really dark, but with no warning. The wind and the rain just picked up and hit right away," said the Executive Director of the Civic League Day Nursery Jackie Benoit-Petrich. "I just saw this white swirling mist swirling around and around the house. It only lasted two to three minutes here I think, but it was a wind like I had not seen before."
I've always enjoyed learning about ghost towns, and there are many of them around Minnesota. Quite a few of those ghost towns are actually right here in southern Minnesota. I was able to find 9 ghost towns in the area that are all within 100 miles of Rochester, Minnesota. Most of them are within an hour, so an easy trip if you wanted to check any of these out.
(ABC 6 News) - Silver Lake Pool in Rochester is set to open on Thursday. The main drain cover, which had been destroyed by vandalism, has been replaced and the pool is ready to welcome the community. Both pools will also be open on July 4, from 12 to-5 p.m.
(ABC 6 News) - Austin police chief David McKichan confirmed Thursday that the state of Minnesota plans to charge Adrick Mims with two more armed robberies in Mower County -- one at Reed's on 4th June 12, and one at Cheers Liquor store June 19. The two additional charges make...
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
If I could, I would adopt all animals up for adoption. I have such a soft spot for animals but not only do I not have the space, the money, or the time to take care of all animals, but it would also be illegal for me to own that many pets in Rochester, Minnesota.
He's wanted for breaking, entering, and burglarizing a Minnesota business, but he got his name thanks to his choice of attire while committing those crimes. Trying to stand out in today's crowded society is the goal of many celebrities, influencers, and just about every brand out there today. It's NOT the goal, though, of someone who's going to break into a business to burglarize it and cause damage. Or, you would think it probably wouldn't be the goal of a burglar, right?
The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism used Tuesday's Business After Hours event to act as a chance to "officially welcome new owner to the long-established, Kottke Jewelers" in downtown Owatonna. Lauren Kozelka took over as owner of the 100-year-old business earlier this year, saying it "fulfilled a lifelong...
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca will celebrate its newest multi-million dollar Birds Eye vegetable facility today. The $300 million dollar facility will process nearly 185 million pounds, including corn, peas, and rice. This multi-year construction project replaces the current Birds Eye plant with room for future explansion.
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. It happened near the north end of Whitewater State Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old boy was traveling south on Hwy. 74 when he went off the roadway and crashed in the ditch.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is planning to install a new intersection on Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Kasson in 2024. The Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) will improve safety according to statistics from the MnDOT. Residents are invited to a virtual meeting through Zoom on Tuesday, June 28 from 6 to 7 pm.
Comments / 0