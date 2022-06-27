ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates from Game 69

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Andrés Giménez and the Guardians take on the Twins in the opener of a five-game series at Progressive Field. First pitch is at 7:10...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Why are Yankees and Astros randomly playing one game on June 30?

It’s June 30. The New York Yankees just finished up a series sweep of the Oakland Athletics and immediately hopped on a plane to head to Houston. That’s right! Another series against the Astros. Oh wait … this one’s only … one game? Is that a thing now? Why is this what the Yankees have to do before traveling again to Cleveland for a weekend series against the Guardians?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
State
Ohio State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

MLB world upset about missed call in Aaron Judge at-bat

In his at-bat in the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out. One of the strikes caused something of an uproar. Judge offered at the first and third strike of the at-bat against Frankie Montas. So, there was no...
OAKLAND, CA
Hoops Rumors

Pistons to decline options on Luka Garza, Carsen Edwards

The Detroit Pistons will not pick up the team options of center Luka Garza and guard Carsen Edwards, James Edwards III of The Athletic tweets. The option on Garza, a second-round pick last season, is $1,563,518. The option figure for Edwards, who joined the Pistons late last season, is $1,815,677.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Jerseys#Lids More Guardians
ClutchPoints

3 players Timberwolves must sign in 2022 NBA free agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fresh off of a strong season that saw them make a fairly deep postseason run. This is a team on the rise with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the charge. But they can take the next step forward with a strong 2022 NBA Free Agency game plan. With those stars […] The post 3 players Timberwolves must sign in 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Timberwolves reportedly looking to trade former All-Star

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to build on the momentum of their first playoff season in four years, and they believe they can do so without D’Angelo Russell. Russell has been mentioned as a potential trade piece since the offseason began, and the Timberwolves are reportedly still trying to move him. Matt Moore of Action Network reported on Wednesday that Minnesota is “actively” shopping Russell in trade talks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
77K+
Followers
74K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy