ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Mary Mara Dead: Actress of ER & Ray Donovan fame ‘drowns’ as tributes pour in for Syracuse native

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGT23_0gNlyLWq00

ER star Mary Mara has died after reportedly drowning in a river.

The 61-year-old, who also appeared in Ray Donovan, was found in the St Lawrence River by New York State troopers on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298i1P_0gNlyLWq00
ER star Mary Mara has passed away at the age of 61 after drowning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2HkS_0gNlyLWq00
Dozens of tributes have been paid to the actress Credit: Getty

Police believe Mara drowned while swimming but an investigation is still ongoing and her remains have been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Her cause of death currently remains unknown.

A preliminary investigation has revealed there were no signs of foul play.

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Mara following her death.

Her manager Craig Dorfman told Variety: "Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met.

"I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in 'Mad Forest' off-Broadway.

"She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins on the ABC soap General Hospital, said: "Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing.

"We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare’s “In Heat” at the Lost Playhouse in LA.

"She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her. R.I.P."

Mara was a Syracuse native who lived in Cape Vincent at the time of her death.

She had shared a series of pictures of her spending time by the St. Lawrence River.

A picture from 2019 was accompanied with the caption: "63 degrees! Life affirming river swim, first one of the season."

Throughout her over 30-year career, Mara appeared in over 20 movies and 40 television shows including West Wing, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Love Potion No. 9.

Mara also played Jill in Lost, Loretta Sweet on ER and Nance in Shameless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwmZx_0gNlyLWq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxvzm_0gNlyLWq00

Her final acting role came in 2020 when she appeared in the action movie Break Even.

She's survived by her stepdaughter, sisters, brother-in-law and nephew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wr03N_0gNlyLWq00
She played Mrs Sullivan in Ray Donovan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ztktl_0gNlyLWq00
Mary Mara alongside Critical Thinking star Will Hochman Credit: Rex

Comments / 1

Related
localsyr.com

Annual Town of Manlius summer musical set for July

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius announced the return of their annual summer musical on Tuesday. The town is bringing “Into the Woods” to the Fayetteville-Manlius High School Auditorium on July 21, 22, and 23. The musical marks the summer production’s return after a two-year...
MANLIUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Auburn woman's weight loss lands her appearance on the Today Show

AUBURN, N.Y. — An Auburn woman will appear on the 9am hour of the Today Show Wednesday to talk about her weight loss journey. Doreen Fox of Auburn decided to make changes the week before Thanksgiving and she's been losing weight ever since. To date, she has lost 57 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Celebrities#Abc#General Hospital
WWLP

18-month-old killed in tragic car accident in Schuyler NY

SCHUYLER, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that an 18-month-old gild was killed in a tragic accident on Monday, June 27th. Around 10:30 am on Monday, officers arrived at the scene of a tragic accident on Bull Road involving an 18-month-old girl. After returning home from shopping, the […]
cnycentral.com

Syracuse city pools forced to close in lieu of lifeguard drought

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The nationwide lifeguard shortage has affected many areas around Central New York. The City of Syracuse pools have been hit hard; a few pools have been forced to close, and only five of the eight are open. Now, the city is doing what it can to keep the remaining pools open.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

State prison van involved in crash on Route 365 in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A state prison transport van landed on its roof following a crash on Route 365 in Rome Monday morning. The two-car crash happened at the intersection with Lamphear Road around 11 a.m. The other vehicle was not at the scene when the NEWSChannel 2 crew arrived.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Tension between CNY towns over property taxes (Good Morning CNY for June 28)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 54. Get outdoors if you can. See the 5-day forecast. HERE’S TO THE CLASS OF 2022: The Class of 2022 of Syracuse’s Anthony A. Henninger High School crossed the stage and received their high school diplomas on Sunday, and syracuse.com captured nearly 100 photos at the event. Plus, to celebrate the Class of 2022, we published lists of the graduates from more than 60 schools across Central New York. (Joanna Young photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Police escort on I-481

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 received multiple calls Tuesday about a police escort caravan on Interstate 81 and I-481.   It was in front of an oversized load which looked to be carrying a plane wing. Well, NewsChannel 9 found answers.  We spoke with Jack Keller, the public information officer of the New York State Police, […]
COPENHAGEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of attacking woman on first day of new job

ROME — A Tompkins County man is accused of attacking and choking a woman in the parking lot of Deployed Global Solutions on McPike Road Monday afternoon, on the first day of his new job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Justin T. Tani, 44, of Newfield,...
ROME, NY
FingerLakes1

One arrested after shots fired in Sempronius

Troopers arrested a Syracuse man following a report of shots fired. According to a news release, State Police in Auburn arrested Joshua Pena, 23, of Syracuse for criminal possession of a weapon. State Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Curtis Road and Bear Swamp Road...
SYRACUSE, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
550K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy