Milwaukee, WI

Police investigate double shooting near Hadley Street and 24th Place

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 2:57 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, Milwaukee police say two men were shot near Hadley St. and...

CBS 58

Milwaukee man injured in shooting near 7th and Locust

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting incident late Wednesday night. Around 11 p.m., police responded to the area of N. 7th St. and W. Locust St. for a non-fatal shooting. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a local hospital, and is expected to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wanted Milwaukee man arrested following pursuit, crash in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A wanted man was arrested following a pursuit and crash in Brookfield on Thursday, June 30. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, around 12:17 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on eastbound Capitol Drive near Five Fields Road on a vehicle with a wanted subject inside.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wtmj.com

15-year-old killed in shooting near 95th and Brown Deer

A 15-year-old Milwaukee teen was killed in a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer Tuesday morning, police say. The homicide happened around 3:45 a.m. Milwaukee police said they are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
BROWN DEER, WI
CBS 58

Cudahy police seek missing and endangered 68-year-old woman

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cudahy police are searching for a missing and endangered woman. Officials say 68-year-old Mattie J. Woodson was last seen leaving her group home on Saturday, June 25 on Underwood Avenue, located off South Nicholas Avenue. Authorities say Woodson is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has not...
CUDAHY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspects involved in robbery near Cass and Juneau

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a robbery that occurred on June 21. Police say around 11 a.m., a suspect approached and used force to take property from a victim near Cass and Juneau Avenue. Three suspects then fled in a vehicle, which has since been recovered.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Jury acquits man in fatal Racine biker club shooting

RACINE (AP) -- A man accused in a fatal shooting at a Racine biker club in 2020 has been acquitted of criminal charges. Jurors found 37-year-old Donley Carey not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of DeMarcus Anderson at the Sin City Biker Club. A jury on Tuesday...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police plan crackdown on 'M-class', homemade of explosive devices

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are issuing a loud warning ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. The department is focusing on fireworks and homemade explosive devices. Police held a demonstration Wednesday using illegal "M-class" explosives, homemade explosive devices police don't even call fireworks because they're so powerful. Every year...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Lapham shooting: Man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, June 27 near 24th and Lapham. It happened around 12 a.m. Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek...
radioplusinfo.com

6-27-22 fdl police respond to two separate incidents

Fond du Lac Police are investigating two early morning hour incidents. At 1:06 a.m. Monday police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 300 block of Forest Avenue for a report of an individual shot multiple times inside a residence. Initial information led to a large police response which included the deployment of an armored vehicle, drone, robot, and K-9 Unit. Police contacted the alleged victim, a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man and eventually determined there was no shooting. The man admitted to drug use and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At 2:22 a.m. police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance in the 300 block of W. Division Street. Theda Star medical helicopter was requested for a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital with what are believed to be life threatening injuries. The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Black Bear Hit By Car Near Waldo

WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
WALDO, WI
CBS 58

Vigil held for transgender woman killed on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two weeks after the first black transgender woman was killed in more than a decade in Milwaukee, loved ones were out celebrating her life, and vowing to find her killer. The black transgender community spoke out at the vigil saying "I'm angry". They're hurting, whether they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Alleged distracted driver causes 3 vehicle crash on I-94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A distracted driver reportedly looking at their phone caused a three vehicle crash on I-94 near Johnson Creek Wednesday afternoon, a Sergeant from the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. According to Officials, around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday during slowed traffic on I-94 a driver going westbound near mile...
JOHNSON CREEK, WI

