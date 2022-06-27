Police investigate double shooting near Hadley Street and 24th Place

Fond du Lac Police are investigating two early morning hour incidents. At 1:06 a.m. Monday police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 300 block of Forest Avenue for a report of an individual shot multiple times inside a residence. Initial information led to a large police response which included the deployment of an armored vehicle, drone, robot, and K-9 Unit. Police contacted the alleged victim, a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man and eventually determined there was no shooting. The man admitted to drug use and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At 2:22 a.m. police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance in the 300 block of W. Division Street. Theda Star medical helicopter was requested for a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital with what are believed to be life threatening injuries. The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation.

