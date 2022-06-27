Bigfork 4th of July festivities kick-off next Monday, volunteers still needed

Bigfork’s annual celebration of Independence Day is set to kick-off next Monday featuring a grand parade and a rubber duck race. Bigfork resident Walter Kuhn is going to be the Grand Marshall for the parade, which is set to begin at noon on the 4th.

Preceding the parade, live music by the Fetveit Brothers starts at 10 a.m. in the parking lot on Grand Drive where area food trucks will also be set-up. After the parade, head down to the single lane bridge to catch the ‘Ducks for Bucks’ race, where hundreds of rubber ducks race down the Wild Mile. The first three ducks under the bridge win cash prizes. Ducks can be purchased for $5 each or a 6 quack for $25 at the Bigfork Area Chamber Office, Electric Avenue Gifts or Eva Gates.

A parking area for the parade will be in the field at the intersection of Highway 35 and 82. From this parking area only, free shuttle service is available to downtown from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. There will be limited handicap parking at First Interstate Bank. For everyone to have a clear view of the parade, there will be no cars allowed in downtown Bigfork after 8 a.m. on July 4.

Grand Marshall Kuhn was chosen for his years of dedication to the community, says Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebekah King. She said Kuhn has offered much reliable advice and counsel— putting the needs of the overall community first as Bigfork has encountered challenges throughout the years. Kuhn was a vital part of the creation of the Swan River Nature Trail, the stormwater drainage system, the sidewalks on Grand, and most recently, the new parking lot in downtown Bigfork.

Volunteers are still needed for the parade, including for parking assistance in the shuttle area and parade route monitoring. Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Chamber office for more information at 406-837-5888.

Floats must pre-register. The Chamber will be charging a fee to help cover the costs associated with the parade. Floats will be judged on Entertainment Value, Originality, Craftsmanship, and Interpretation of the Theme, along with a classic car category. More information can be found at Bigfork.org or by calling the chamber office.

The Chamber requests the parade be kept nonpartisan as a community event, open for all to enjoy. The 4th of July Parade begins at noon near Grand Dr. and Electric Ave., beginning with military members who will pause at the Bigfork Inn to present colors while the national anthem is sung.