Bigfork 4th of July festivities kick-off next Monday, volunteers still needed

By TAYLOR INMAN
Bigfork Eagle
 3 days ago

Bigfork’s annual celebration of Independence Day is set to kick-off next Monday featuring a grand parade and a rubber duck race. Bigfork resident Walter Kuhn is going to be the Grand Marshall for the parade, which is set to begin at noon on the 4th.

Preceding the parade, live music by the Fetveit Brothers starts at 10 a.m. in the parking lot on Grand Drive where area food trucks will also be set-up. After the parade, head down to the single lane bridge to catch the ‘Ducks for Bucks’ race, where hundreds of rubber ducks race down the Wild Mile. The first three ducks under the bridge win cash prizes. Ducks can be purchased for $5 each or a 6 quack for $25 at the Bigfork Area Chamber Office, Electric Avenue Gifts or Eva Gates.

A parking area for the parade will be in the field at the intersection of Highway 35 and 82. From this parking area only, free shuttle service is available to downtown from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. There will be limited handicap parking at First Interstate Bank. For everyone to have a clear view of the parade, there will be no cars allowed in downtown Bigfork after 8 a.m. on July 4.

Grand Marshall Kuhn was chosen for his years of dedication to the community, says Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebekah King. She said Kuhn has offered much reliable advice and counsel— putting the needs of the overall community first as Bigfork has encountered challenges throughout the years. Kuhn was a vital part of the creation of the Swan River Nature Trail, the stormwater drainage system, the sidewalks on Grand, and most recently, the new parking lot in downtown Bigfork.

Volunteers are still needed for the parade, including for parking assistance in the shuttle area and parade route monitoring. Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Chamber office for more information at 406-837-5888.

Floats must pre-register. The Chamber will be charging a fee to help cover the costs associated with the parade. Floats will be judged on Entertainment Value, Originality, Craftsmanship, and Interpretation of the Theme, along with a classic car category. More information can be found at Bigfork.org or by calling the chamber office.

The Chamber requests the parade be kept nonpartisan as a community event, open for all to enjoy. The 4th of July Parade begins at noon near Grand Dr. and Electric Ave., beginning with military members who will pause at the Bigfork Inn to present colors while the national anthem is sung.

Roadwork scheduled for Hwy 35 next week

The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation will be working on Montana Highway 35 between Bigfork and Woods Bay next week. July 6 and 7 crews will be working on a chip seal of the roadway starting just north of the intersection of MT 35 and MT 209 and ending just north of The Raven in Woods Bay, if the weather permits. This work will take place during daylight hours. The public can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and travelers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route. MDT asks drivers to exercise caution and drive slowly while workers are present on the roadway. Check out their app “MDT 511” or visit mdt511.com to check the best available route. The public is encouraged to contact District Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond at (406) 396-1978 with any questions or comments.
BIGFORK, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s Barnes to compete in Miss Montana Competition

The Miss Montana competition will be held in Billings at Movement Montana, 925 Broadwater Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Five women will compete for the title. Bethany Barnes will represent her hometown of Whitefish in the competition. According to a press release, Barnes is studying at the College of Idaho, majoring in biomedical sciences. The talent she will present is ventriloquism, the act called “Anything You Can Do” and her social impact initiative is, Speak Up: Teaching public speaking skills. When attending Whitefish High School Barnes was an active participant on the Speech and Debate team. She graduated from WHS in 2021.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Developer who proposed Mountain Gateway now looking to create large subdivision in CFalls

A developer is proposing a major subdivision on farmland east of the river just outside Columbia Falls. James Barnett, on behalf of Flathead Mountain River LLC is requesting a Planned Unit Development on the Loffler subdivision, the open farm fields that are just east of the river along River Road. The project consists of 65 attached single-family row houses, 390 apartment units and 10 row house units dedicated to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. The total unit count is 455 units on 49.1 acres gross for a density of 9.2 units per acre. The applicant is proposing 21.5 acres (43%) of the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whistling Andy gets ready for a little more elbow room

Montana’s oldest distillery is getting ready for their first expansion as they prepare to move into the former Flathead V-8 Ford Museum in Bigfork. Whistling Andy has been bursting at the seams for sometime and Owner Brian Anderson said the former museum has ample room for the company to expand production of their many different spirits. The V-8 Ford Museum has been owned and operated by Lyle Aklested for many years. Anderson said he heard “through the grapevine” that Aklested was selling some cars. He looked at buying the building years ago when they decided to start Whistling Andy, which...
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Recovered from Middle Fork Flathead River Identified

A Kalispell man who died after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River on June 21 has been identified as 43-year-old John Fitch, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. Last Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a...
KALISPELL, MT
Bigfork Eagle

BACC to hold artist talk and reception for their June exhibit

The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center will hold an artist talk and reception for their June exhibit: “Sharing Perspectives: Local Indigenous Art, Culture, History” this Thursday. Salish Kootenai College Fine Arts Department Co-Chair Frank Finely is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe and will be giving the artist talk during the event. In addition to being an artist, Finley is a scientist, college professor, business owner, and passionate caretaker and educator of his Native culture. He describes his artistic productions as varied, since he works with multiple mediums within each piece. "It allows the piece I am...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Eagle

