BUCYRUS—The city is making a “splash” as improvements continue to be made at its swimming pool and park system. A new splash pad is being installed at Aumiller Park next year, thanks to money being raised by the Bucyrus Kiwanis Club. But the water attraction is just one of many upgrades at Aumiller and other parks around town, according to city officials.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO