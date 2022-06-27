ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Broadway murals offer a unique window to Tucson's past

By Pat Parris
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDYqv_0gNlw3E500

Broadway Boulevard is a major entryway into Tucson's downtown.

For more than 20 years, that entrance has been flanked by murals comprised of historic photos.

"It represents who we are," said Steve Farley as he described the Broadway Tile Murals. "I think that's why it was embraced by so many people."

In 1998, while working on an historic preservation project, Farley discovered a series of remarkable photos from the middle of last century. They were taken in downtown Tucson.

He used those photos to win a nearly $200,000 arts project for the Broadway Murals.

KGUN

"Windows to the past, gateway to the future," Farley said describing his concept.

There are four murals.

One is of a bus from 1969, driving through the old underpass.

KGUN

Another depicts George Roskruge, the early surveyor of Tucson.

There's also the 1916 view of downtown Tucson.

They all lead to the wonderful mural depicting a series of people walking in downtown.

"That's sort of people coming into downtown and how they got to downtown," Farley said pointing to the three murals on the east side of the underpass. "This is them when they're there. Really celebrating each other and celebrating this place that brings people together."

The photos were actually taken between 1937 and 1963 by Frank Lauerman.

Steve Farley

"He had it at belt-level," explained Farley. "It'd shoot one frame at a time. He walked down the street and that's why the people look so heroic. They're shot from a low angle."

Lauerman would hand people a card and tell them to stop at Jones Drug the next day to view the negatives. People would then by prints.

"But it ended up capturing downtown, the real downtown and real people, in a way that otherwise you wouldn't get," said Farley.

Farley then put out the call for Tucsonans to share those photos with him for the mural. He only had room for 18.

"I knew this was going to be the toughest part of this whole job," remembered Farley. "First I didn't know that people would keep these things, so I didn't know how many I would get. Then I got 217. Then I had a bigger problem, how do I choose."

He spent a weekend at Hotel Congress choosing the 18 photos and deciding the order to place them.

Farely also figured out a process to transfer those photos onto tiles. The installation took about 4 months.

Steve Farley

"They're all individual tiles," Farley said. "So they've got to be individually hand-glazed and fired. And there's 16,000 individual tiles between those four murals."

With all of those photos come background stories. Like 19-year-old Eleanore Morris.

According to her daughter, Eleanore moved to Tucson in 1938 for her health.

Steve Farley

"They didn't know really what was wrong with her, but they knew she needed to get out of Chicago," said Pam Samuels. "She came and the happy ending to the story is she lived to 96."

Eleanore worked in the glove department at Steinfeld's Department store.

Now, her tile photo measures 18 feet tall.

"She's immortalized," Samuels exclaimed.

KGUN

Farley has a story about all of those depicted in his people mural.

"The guy on the right is Mort Tuller of Tuller Trophies," said Farley. "He told me that was the day that he and his wife were celebrating their decision to go out of the jewelry business and go into the trophy business."

Steve Farley

Thousands attended the dedication ceremony on May, 1999, with many of those in the photos making speeches.

More than 20 years later, many of them are no longer with us. But they remain larger than life.

"It's so important to be able to represent everyone," said Farley. "Representation wasn't something you talked about in 1999, but I felt that was such a crucial thing."

Farley also published a book spotlighting all 217 of those amazing photos of Tucsonans walking through downtown. It's called Snapped on the Street .

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Movie making may be on it’s way back to southern Arizona

Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds. Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school but never got them. MCAO fires top prosecutor who submitted street gang charges against protesters. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has officially...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New Pride mural on Fourth Avenue

Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds. Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school but never got them. Tucson Greyhound Park shuts down after decades. Updated: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM MST. The Tucson Greyhound...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson sees #1 largest monthly rent increase for July

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased 3.8% in July, and have increased sharply by 22.2% in comparison to the same time last year. The Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation is evaluated in the report. Tucson rents increase sharply over...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
american-rails.com

Arizona Scenic Train Rides

The deserts of Arizona may not seem a likely place to find high-class scenic train rides but surprisingly, two of the most popular can be found there, the Grand Canyon Railway and Verde Canyon Railway. In addition, the Sierra Madre Express pampers guests with an unforgettable experience, hearkening back to...
ARIZONA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Fireworks and laser shows mark Independence Day

Marana will celebrate Independence Day one day early with its massive annual Star-Spangled Spectacular from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on July 3. The event typically attracts roughly 17,000 people to Silverbell District Park at 7548 N. Silverbell Road, near the Arizona Pavilions Shopping Center. The firework finale is scheduled to...
MARANA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Farley
KGUN 9

Truly Nolen: Scorpions starting to stir in Tucson

Truly Nolan is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. As temperatures have risen into triple-digits on a regular basis this month, one of nature’s toughest pests has begun stirring: Scorpions. In fact, our next guest said his company has seen an uptick in scorpion calls over the past few weeks. Truly Nolen’s Kyle Wheelin, explains how to deal with scorpions and some of the things a homeowner can do to help keep them at bay.
TUCSON, AZ
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find Delicious Local Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

What goes better with traveling and summertime than a delicious rack of ribs? When I visit Tucson, Arizona, I always try to find different barbecue places, because the landscape is ever changing. The last time I went to Tucson, I had some delicious ribs. So naturally, this time we decided to try some different places and see what's new in the wonderful city. When it comes to a great rib, you want the flavor to be juicy with a hint of spice.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#The Broadway
ABC 15 News

2011 Tucson shooting survivor 'frustrated' not much has changed

"Before this was a park, it was a scrubby desert!" It also happens to be one of Patricia Maisch's favorite places in Tucson, a city she's called home for nearly four decades. It's not because this park has scenic bike trails, Sonoran Desert landscape, or that it's only five minutes from down the road from her home. For Maisch, this park will always have special meaning because of who and what it honors.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

eegee’s debuts new ‘Stranger Things’ themed flavor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - eegee’s is bringing out a new flavor in July, which they say is an “Eleven” out of 10. The new “Upside Down” flavor is watermelon and will be available from July 1-8, a nod to the season finale of “Stranger Things” on Netflix.
TUCSON, AZ
theazweekend.com

Tucson’s annual firework celebration scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson announced that its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration is a go for 2022, weather permitting. The city said the event is being sponsored by both Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment Group, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation. The fireworks show...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson

When we first launched this magazine, there was one central theme fueling it. Specifically, that The World Was Watching Tucson. There are so many exciting advances and achievements coming out of this region that are making a difference and changing the world. While many outside our region respect and celebrate those, perhaps our very own residents don’t always know about them. This is the foundation behind BizTucson Magazine and the mantra we follow with each story we write. So, for our Summer 2022 issue, we proudly offer not 5, not 10 but an impressive “11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson.”
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy