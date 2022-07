(WFXR) — City and town leaders across southwest and central Virginia are working on ways to tackle violent crime in their communities. City officials and local organizations in Lynchburg are standing up to gun violence this summer with their ongoing ‘ENOUGH’ Rally, which includes a series of pop-up rallies in different neighborhoods. The goal is to offer resources like jobs and mental health services directly to the people who might need them.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO