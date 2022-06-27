ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Wolf relatives breeding themselves into climate ‘trap’

By Saul Elbein
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHWZa_0gNlvBEr00
Tweet

Scientists have identified the first predators ever seen changing their reproductive strategy due to climate change: Distant relatives of the wolf, called African wild dogs.

But their shift in reproduction — giving birth in cooler, winter temperatures — may actually be backfiring, as their young pups struggle to contend with the heat of worsening summers, according to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“It is an unfortunate ‘out of the frying pan, into the fire’ situation,” Briana Abrahms of University of Washington said in a statement.

“African wild dogs shifted birthing dates later in order to keep pace with optimal cool temperatures,” Abrahms said, adding this adaptation forced newborn pups to spend their first weeks in burrows rendered ever warmer by climate change.

This “ultimately lowered survival,” Abrahms added.

In attempting to adapt to climate change, top predators like African wild dogs might “trap” themselves in a behavioral dead end, according to the study.

Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability.

Today we’ll start with a series of floods that ravaged the Southwest this weekend and find out what American physicians are describing as an emerging public health threat.

We’ll also see why the EU is expediting a switch to Ukrainian gas and why Ecuador is shaking up the finance world.

Floods follow fires in Southwest

Monsoon rains in northern New Mexico and Arizona over the weekend triggered floods and landslides on steep fire-scarred slopes, leading to wrecked houses, totaled cars and disrupted infrastructure.

And with monsoons expected for much of the summer, more damage is coming, Phoenix-based ABC 15 reported.

Tallying the damage: The weekend storms hit particularly hard in cities like Flagstaff in northern Arizona, Phoenix-based television station KPNX reported.

Water risk: Heavy rains also put heavy strain on the region’s water supplies, Todd Gartner of the World Resources Institute told Equilibrium.

  • “A lot of that soil ends up in our creeks, rivers, streams — where it can dramatically increase the costs of treatment for the municipal water utilities,” Gartner said.
  • He noted that the added strain from the higher levels of sediment would wear out equipment faster than usual.

A LONG WAR AGAINST LANDSLIDES

The flood damage comes as the flip side of years of destructive fires have scourged the region’s mountain forests.

  • The region has faced nearly a decade of severe wildfires — most recently in June’s Pipeline and Hayward fires, CNN reported.
  • Recent fires have destroyed trees whose roots would otherwise keep hillsides stable, according to an information sheet from the National Weather Service.
  • One Flagstaff resident ended up with a driveway, first floor and backyard full of “liquified mud and ash,” KPNX reported.

The man, who lives between three burn scars, said he has no flood insurance because providers “didn’t really think that this is a flood zone,” he told KPNX.

Bracing for impact: The constant threat of landslides has forced many in Flagstaff to live with permanent fortifications against mud and flood, according to KPNX.

  • These include the sandbags and trenches that have protected some neighborhoods for years, according to KPNX.
  • “It absolutely sucks, and the only thing we can do is help each other,” another resident told the outlet.

Physicians: Food insecurity a threat to public health

Insufficient access to nutrition is threatening American public health and exacerbating food insecurity and social issues, the American College of Physicians declared on Monday.

More needs to be done: With about 10 percent of the U.S. population suffering from food insecurity, more needs to be done to address the source of the problem and prioritize resources for public health, the organization argued in a new position paper.

Public health imperative: Achieving these goals requires training medical professionals to better account for social drivers of health — such as access to food — that are happening beyond their office doors, according to the paper, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“Strengthening access to good nutrition is a public health imperative,” Ryan Mire, president of the American College of Physicians, said in a video statement accompanying the paper.

“We know that food insecurity is associated with worse mental and physical health,” added Mire, whose organization, which represents U.S. internists, is the largest medical-specialty group in the country.

What can be done? The position paper provided several specific recommendations:

  • Officials must make food insecurity a policy and funding priority.
  • Lawmakers must improve the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) to better serve the needs of food insecure individuals.
  • The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must develop, test and support innovative models that incorporate benefits related to food insecurity.
  • Medical professionals should initiate plans to help mitigate food insecurity issues experienced by their patients.

What types of plans? In addition to screening patients for food insecurity, some such efforts could include incorporating the concept into medical education curricula, as well as establishing tools for referring patients to public resources, the authors explained.

But this can’t be a solo effort. “Physicians cannot do this alone. These efforts need to be supported by governments, payers and other stakeholders,” Mire said.

To read the full story, please click here.

EU may swap Russian for Ukrainian gas

As the European Union scrambles to ensure a stable electricity supply this winter, the bloc is turning to what The Wall Street Journal described as “an unlikely source for help” — the war-torn nation of Ukraine.

Significant reductions in Russian gas supplies following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year have left EU nations seeking alternative resources to heat their buildings and generate electricity.

What’s the status now? At the moment, Ukraine’s electricity sales to Europe are limited to only to Poland and Moldova, but the country is expected to begin selling to Slovakia and Hungary soon, Reuters reported.

Ukraine generates its electricity from a mix of coal, natural gas, petroleum, nuclear and renewable sources, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EU and Ukraine linked their electricity grids in mid-March in response to Russia’s invasion, which enabled Ukraine to receive emergency power if necessary, Reuters reported.

Pushing plans forward: Europe’s ongoing electricity struggle has prompted the bloc, together with Kyiv and American diplomats, to accelerate plans to fully connect to Ukraine’s electricity grid, according to the Journal.

Electricity to spare: While Ukraine experienced widespread blackouts as Russia attacked its infrastructure in earlier days of the war, now the country has electricity to spare after millions of its residents left, the Journal reported.

“We have a surplus of power, and neighboring countries—they all have deficits,” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, of electricity transmission operator NPC Ukrenergo, told the Journal.

Years in the making: Ukrenergo had long been trying to unplug from the Belarusian and Russian power grids and connect to the EU’s system — ultimately signing a deal in 2017 that positioned them to do so by 2023, according to the Journal.

But now, Ukrenergo and its Polish counterpart are aiming to finish the work in months — with U.S. diplomats facilitating talks between EU officials and power companies, the Journal reported.

Conflict heats up over drilling in Amazon rain forest

Ecuador’s plans to finance its economy with a flush of oil revenues from new petroleum exploration in the Amazon has capsized against a wave of indigenous protests — threatening more disruption to world oil markets.

  • The U.S. imported about 4.5 million barrels of crude oil from Ecuador in March 2022, the last month for which the U.S. Energy Information Agency has data.
  • The crisis has put the South American country at the center of a growing fight in the global finance community over whether to finance extraction of the considerable oil reserves beneath the world’s largest rainforest

Opposition shuts oil down: Two weeks of strikes, roadblocks, protests and destruction of oil equipment by a coalition of Indigenous nations from across the Amazon have brought Ecuador’s oil industry to its knees, Bloomberg reported.

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-Alaska).

Provoking a reaction: The protests began after Ecuador’s embattled President Guillermo Lasso pledged to double the country’s oil production to meet high prices, Reuters reported.

The country planned to meet these production targets by selling off 3 million hectares (11,500 square miles) of oil leases in largely pristine rainforest, according to Reuters.

Should the Amazon be off-limits to oil? The protests have heightened calls for an “Amazon exclusion policy” by some in the finance industry and among activist groups, Reuters reported.

Motor Monday

Exxon CEO sees future for fossil fuels into the 2040s. Also, rising gas prices lead to electric vehicle price hikes, but iron-based batteries may help lower those costs.

Every passenger car will be electric by 2040: ExxonMobil CEO

  • ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods predicted that by 2040, every new passenger car sold worldwide will be electric, CNBC reported. Last year, just 9 percent of cars sold were electric, including plug-in hybrids — up 109 percent from 2020, according to CNBC.

Tesla, Ford, GM raise electric vehicle prices

  • As escalating gasoline prices prompt people to choose EVs, companies have begun to increase car prices, The Wall Street Journal reported. Tesla, Ford, GM, Rivian and Lucid have all raised prices on select models — a move that the Journal described as “capitalizing on strong consumer interest in EVs.”

New battery relies on iron

  • Cheaper forms of batteries made from lithium-iron-phosphate have taken over in China’s car market and could open up new opportunities for inexpensive electric vehicles in the U.S., TechCrunch reported. The batteries come with longer ranges, a cheaper price tag — thanks to their simpler supply chain — and less risk of catching fire, according to the tech news site.

Send us tips and feedback: Saul Elbein and Sharon Udasin. If you like this newsletter, please consider sharing it with a friend and subscribe here. See you tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dogs Descended from Two Populations of Ancient Grey Wolves, Study Finds

Scientists have found that our canine companions are descendants of two different populations of wolves. In a new study published by the journal Nature, researchers determined that although the ancestry of some early dogs appeared to be descended solely from Asia, others possessed genetic contributions from a population of western grey wolves, which is present in all modern dogs.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Oil And Gas#Economy#Oil Company#African#University Of Washington#American#Eu#Ukrainian
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Recorded

One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Phys.org

Rare 'orchid of the falls' species declared extinct in the wild

A team of botanists from Guinea and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK have sounded the death knell for a plant in the Saxicolella genus that is endemic to a single location in Guinea. The sad discovery was made by Kew botanist Dr. Martin Cheek who investigated the plant's last-known co-ordinates using Google Earth satellite scans, following a taxonomic review of the Saxicolella genus published this week in the scientific journal Kew Bulletin.
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Biblical’ swarms of giant Mormon crickets destroying crops in US West

Farmers in the American West are battling outbreaks of Mormon crickets — insects that can grow almost three inches (8cm) in length.In the past few years the crickets, in addition to grasshoppers, have destroyed swathes of crops as officials spend millions trying to control the swarms, according to the Associated Press.The climate crisis may be partly to blame. The insects prefer both hotter temperatures and droughts — conditions that are linked to global heating.These outbreaks can be extraordinary, as the species often travels in groups of millions or billions of individual insects, says the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).One...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

10 Exotic Pets You Can Own That Are Native to the United States

Melissa cares for a variety of exotic animals and has completed a certificate in veterinary assisting and a bachelor's degree in biology. When we (Westerners) think of the term "exotic", particularly when it comes to animals, the word conjures images of colorful, strange, or unfamiliar creatures that are native to far away places like the steamy jungles of Asia and Africa.
ANIMALS
The Hill

The Hill

618K+
Followers
73K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy