Kentucky foster parent charged in sexual abuse case

PADUCAH, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Kentucky man was arrested Monday following a sexual abuse investigation.

The Kentucky State Police said 32-year-old Robert Thomas from McCracken County was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.

The charges came from an investigation that started in February of 2022 when KSP was notified that Thomas had been suspected of child sexual abuse involving a juvenile.

KSP determined Thomas was previously the foster parent of the juvenile but his guardianship was later revoked by the courts.

“Thomas is accused of hiding the juvenile from social workers and law enforcement after his guardianship was revoked. Thomas is also accused of sexually abusing the juvenile during this time,” KSP said in a statement.

Thomas is charged with the kidnapping of a minor, and first-degree sexual abuse.

Due to the age of the victim and the nature of the offense KSP said no further comment will be made regarding the investigation.

