ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky foster parent charged in sexual abuse case

By Dustin Massengill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fo5gZ_0gNluzy200

PADUCAH, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Kentucky man was arrested Monday following a sexual abuse investigation.

The Kentucky State Police said 32-year-old Robert Thomas from McCracken County was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.

The charges came from an investigation that started in February of 2022 when KSP was notified that Thomas had been suspected of child sexual abuse involving a juvenile.

KSP determined Thomas was previously the foster parent of the juvenile but his guardianship was later revoked by the courts.

“Thomas is accused of hiding the juvenile from social workers and law enforcement after his guardianship was revoked.  Thomas is also accused of sexually abusing the juvenile during this time,” KSP said in a statement.

Thomas is charged with the kidnapping of a minor, and first-degree sexual abuse.

Due to the age of the victim and the nature of the offense KSP said no further comment will be made regarding the investigation.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

Paducah PD: 2 arrested after crack cocaine, other drugs found in home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two McCracken County men face charges after an investigation by the Paducah Police Department’s Drug Unit. Liwan Quantae Martin, 26, of Westbrook Boulevard, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces – second offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance and failure to wear a seat belt.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Calvert city police reports

Kentucky State Police detectives have arrested a Paducah man following a sexual abuse investigation. WK&T to bring high-speed fiber internet to underserved rural areas of Marshall County. Land Between the Lakes Quota Deer Hunt Applications Available July 1-31 Important Announcement. Marshall County Exceptional Center raises $36,000 at annual golf tournament.
PADUCAH, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Twelve graduate from inmate deckhand training

Twelve area inmates graduated from the Phoenix Project vocational training program for deckhands on Friday, opening doors for them for a career after incarceration. For the first time, more than one county’s inmates took part in the program. Along with the McCracken County Jail, inmates from the Calloway County Jail and the Marshall County Jail took part, with each jail providing four inmates.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated the commonwealth on Thursday, June 30. His Team Kentucky update started at 11:30 a.m. in the capitol. The governor updated Kentuckians on economic development, grants for riverports, the groundbreaking of Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus, Western Kentucky tornado recovery and COVID-19. On...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Mccracken County, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Crime & Safety
wpsdlocal6.com

Wanted Fugitive Arrested During Traffic Stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - On June 25th, 2022, at approximately 8:15pm, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 60 West near Kevil. During the traffic stop, the Deputy recognized 29-year-old Samantha C. Bennett, of Paducah, in the passenger seat of the...
westkentuckystar.com

Benton Police seek help identifying potential suspects

Benton Police are asking for help identifying two men seen on surveillance video, on Monday. The photos are screen captures from the Benton Hardware surveillance system, and the men were present around the time of an alleged theft. Police ask anyone with information about the identities of these men to...
BENTON, KY
cilfm.com

Two arrested following drive-by shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two men have been arrested following a drive by shooting in Carbondale. At about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, police say shots were fired from a dark colored sedan near the intersection of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street. No injuries were reported, but some property was damaged.
CARBONDALE, IL
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant

Heather Hayes of Hopkinsville and JoEllen Reynolds of Cerulean were crowned winners of the 7th Annual Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant Monday. Here is a gallery of their night on the stage. 2022 Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Molestation#Foster Parent#Violent Crime#The Kentucky State Police#Ukrainian#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
wkyufm.org

Cave-In-Rock ferry could halt operations without new contract

A ferry that transports hundreds of cars across the Ohio River each day between western Kentucky and southern Illinois could see its operations grind to a halt by the end of the week because of ongoing contract negotiations. The privately-run Cave-In-Rock ferry, the Ohio River Ferry Authority in Crittenden County...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy