I am almost certain that no state is more competitive than ours. Belton, Texas is putting that to the test this July 4th at the Festival On Nolan Creek!. Belton is calling all amateur or champion competitive eaters for an event the whole city will be out there to see. There will be a hotdog eating contest presented by Hi-Five Hotdogs, and we wanna see what you got.

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO