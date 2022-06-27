ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homemade bomb found outside Lake County church prompts evacuation, arrest

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Taking out the trash after Sunday morning service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lakeport, a groundskeeper found a homemade bomb in the bushes, triggering a neighborhood evacuation and an arrest, authorities said.

Kayden Daniel Collins, 27, of Lakeport, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possessing a destructive device. He was booked into the Lake County Jail and his bail was set at $10,000.

Around 11 a.m., the groundskeeper at the church on North Forbes Street saw a strange object in the bushes. Removing it, he realized it was an “improvised explosive device” and called police, said Lakeport Police Lt. Dale Stoebe.

When officers saw the device, they realized it could potentially be a working bomb. They immediately evacuated nearby residents and cordoned off the possible blast area, Stoebe said.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb unit responded. Using a bomb disposal robot, they disabled and inspected the device.

“It wasn’t the best of construction, but all the elements were there for it to possibly combust,” Stoebe said.

While processing the scene, police were led to Collins, Stoebe said.

Stoebe declined to elaborate on why Collins became a suspect, saying that the department would not release additional information because it could compromise the investigation.

Police believe Collins is not the only person connected to the creation of the device and they will be investigating for more suspects, Stoebe said.

Police do not know if the church was a target, what the motive was or if it was just “stupid people doing stupid things,” but they are not ruling out the possibility that it was a targeted incident, Stoebe said.

At first, churchgoers were concerned that the incident was politically motivated against the church, said the Rev. Ed Howell, dean of the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California’s Russian River Deanery, which includes St. John’s in Lakeport.

“We're very happy that it does not seem to pose any threat that has to do with the Episcopal Church,” Howell said.

He added that some church members were cordoned away from their cars so they had to walk home. Howell said no one, including the one who found the bomb, seemed very disturbed or shaken up from the incident, though some were concerned about the motivation.

Alan Rellaford, missioner for communication at Episcopal Diocese of Northern California, which includes St. John’s in Lakeport, said the church’s bishop the Rev. Megan M. Traquair is aware of the situation

Traquair “sends her prayers of support for the parish and for all involved, and looks forward to hearing more from law enforcement on what motivated this act,” Rellaford said.

Police encouraged anyone with information to call Stoebe at 707-263-9654.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

