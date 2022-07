BUCKHANNON — While protests are occurring nationwide, several have taken place right here in West Virginia. A protest was held on Monday, June 27 in Harrison County and on Tuesday, June 28 a protest occurred on Main Street in Buckhannon. The protests are in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade which protected a woman’s right to abortion under the constitution. State governments are now allotted to make decisions on abortion laws as it is no longer federal.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO