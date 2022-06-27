Gerald “Jerry” Squires – Service 7/2/22 At 10 A.M.

Mary Pearl Bohs of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Pearl Bohs will be Saturday from noon until 2 and C.Z. Boyer and Son...
Roy E. Mason of Ironton died Wednesday at the age of 96. Services are Saturday morning at 11 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Interment is at The Baptist Home Cemetery. Visitation for Roy Mason is Saturday morning at 10 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Richard Gebhardt, Jr. of Bonne Terre died June 26th at the age of 38. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon, July 9th at 2 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Richard Gebhardt, Jr. is Saturday afternoon, July 9th at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Ralph Edmond Harnagel of Ballwin, passed away Thursday, June 23rd, he was 92 years old. Visitation for Ralph Harnagel will be Friday (7/1) morning from 9 until the time of service at 11 at Meramec Bluffs Lutheran Senior Services in Ballwin. The burial will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Martin Reiss Jr. of Perryville died Monday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Martin Reiss Jr. is Thursday evening from 4 until...
Ruth Marie Denton of Farmington died June 27th at the age of 96. The funeral service will be Tuesday, July 5th at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Ruth Denton is Tuesday morning from 10 until 11:45 at the...
Norma Jean Conaway of Bixby died Saturday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery near Viburnum. Visitation for Norma Conaway is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at...
(Perryville) A contract has been awarded to Keeley & Sons for rehabilitation work on the Route 51 Bridge, also known as the Chester Bridge, in Perry County over the Mississippi River. Chris Crocker is an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation. He says the company is wanting to get to work right away on this project.
(Desloge) A retreat in St. Francois County for wounded veterans has received a one-thousand dollar donation from the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge. Donna Lucas, the camp communications director, describes the benefits of the ADA-compliant camp. Elk member Anna Kliener submitted the grant through the Desloge lodge. Camp Hope is...
(Crystal City) MasterTech Autoglass is hosting a grand opening celebration on Wednesday from 11:30 until 4. The business is located in the old Purcell/Good Year Tire building in the Twin City Plaza in Crystal City. Steve Kerley co-owns the business with his wife, Amanda. Steve says all technicians are experienced...
(Ironton) The four Ozark Regional Library locations will be busting at the seams with all kinds of interesting and fun events in the month of July. Suzy Spitzmiller with the library tells us about some of the activities they have coming up. But that’s not all. Spitzmiller says attend this...
After months of anticipation, Friday, July 1, is finally the day: Frankie Martin's Garden (5372 St. Charles Street, Cottleville; 636-244-2420), a new food truck complex from the minds behind the wildly successful 9 Mile Garden, will open to the public, bringing a first-of-its-kind dining and entertainment complex to St. Charles County.
(Park Hills) The St. Francois County Health Department in Park Hills is doing it’s part to help people enjoy a healthier diet. Breanna Griffin is a registered dietician at the health center. She says they are partnering with two different groups to bring back this popular program for another year.
