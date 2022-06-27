ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Motel evictions likely to continue along US 192 corridor in Osceola

By Megan Mellado
WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More change is coming to the U.S. 192 corridor in Kissimmee where dozens of motels sit just around the corner from Disney World. Last week, WESH 2 News reported that the Magic Castle Inn and Suites were sold without notice and the tenants were abruptly kicked out....

www.wesh.com

Comments / 3

Related
click orlando

Orlando emergency rental assistance program to stop taking applicants

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando residents struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until Friday to apply for the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. “Since the pandemic first impacted our community, we’ve worked tirelessly to leverage federal and state funding to provide assistance to residents,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. “During this difficult, unprecedented time, the financial support provided by our rental assistance program has helped thousands of Orlando households.”
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Three new businesses coming to The Avenue Viera

VIERA - Three new businesses will soon be opening up at The Avenue Viera. Nothing Bundt Cakes, Paris Banh Mi and Soma will open stores at The Avenue, which is located just off Lake Andrew Dr. in Viera and just west of Interstate 95. Though the businesses do not have...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

3 notable developments underway along State Road 60

Three major construction projects – one commercial, two residential – are the most recent along the rapidly developing stretch of State Road 60 west of 43rd Avenue, all on the north side between the 74th Avenue and 82nd Avenue. The project slated for completion first – a 4,650-square-foot...
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Osceola County, FL
Real Estate
Kissimmee, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Osceola County, FL
Government
County
Osceola County, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Business
City
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
LkldNow

Plans for 541-Bed Hospital in South Lakeland Rile Neighbors

Some residents around Harrell’s Nursery Road off of County Road 540A are having nightmares about screaming ambulance sirens, hovering helicopters and the traffic back-up of nearly 400 cars a hospital shift change could bring. That’s because Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, one of the largest hospital chains in the country, is...
LAKELAND, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Florida’s Largest Homeowner’s Association, Association of Poinciana Villages, Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV), the largest homeowner’s association in the state of Florida, and one of the largest in the country, is marking its 50th Anniversary milestone this year. APV, which serves more than 70,000 residents across a 47,000-acre community, was formally established in 1972. Located just outside of Orlando, Florida, this long-standing HOA encompasses two counties: Polk and Osceola.
POINCIANA, FL
villages-news.com

We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Motels#Disney World#Wesh 2 News#The Magic Castle Inn#Suites
WESH

Fireworks and fun: Central Florida cities host July 4th events

ORLANDO, Fla. — The fourth of July is a time when the community comes together for festivities and fun. If you're looking for July 4th events to attend, there are plenty to attend in Central Florida with family and friends. Fireworks at the Fountain. When: Monday, July 4 from...
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Jones Pier Sneak Peek Tour in Indian River County

Indian River County is planning its first Sneak Peek Tour at the Historic Jones’ Pier Conservation Area. The 1-mile walking tour will begin at 9:00 am on July 30th, 2022. A Volunteer Planting effort will follow immediately after the tour. So anyone interested in helping install native plants is welcome to join.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
villages-news.com

Hotel and apartments will be built near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Two projects along County Road 466 near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza were given final approval Monday by the Wildwood City Commission. Bellweather Multifamily, a workforce housing development, will be built on 43 acres north of CR 466 along Bellweather Lane. WoodSpring Suites, an extended stay hotel, will be built on nearly three acres along County Road 106 near the Murphy gas station, less than 100 yards south of CR 466.
WILDWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Protesters march in the streets of Orlando

Hundreds of pro-choice supporters marched through Orlando on Monday. At times, things got heated between those who marched and some pro-life demonstrators who also came out show their support the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy