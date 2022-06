State Police have arrested the person who they say allegedly called in a bomb threat to a Columbia County library. According to Troopers, 32-year-old Siddharth Dubey contacted the Chatham Public Library on Woodbridge Avenue last August, which caused the building, a nearby middle school, and bus garage to be evacuated. Dubey is facing charges including making a terroristic threat and was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned. He is scheduled to be back in court again next month.

2 DAYS AGO