‘RHODubai’ Star Caroline Stanbury & Family Robbed While On Vacation In Greece

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai‘s Caroline Stanbury and her husband, Sergio Carrallo, were robbed while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, over the weekend just hours after touching down in the picturesque waterside city. “so …. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours we were robbed,” the 43-year-old British entrepreneur announced via a message shared to her Instagram Story, per Page Six. “we came home to the men still in our house.” She added that the men stole “so much” from her family, who are currently in Greece celebrating her daughter, Yasmine, for receiving her General Certificate of Secondary Education. Caroline also showed footage of her luggage lying wide open, having been picked through by the intruders. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be a broken lock at an entry point to her vacation pad. “stay safe … i have hired security now,” she noted.

Sergio, 27, added a message to his own social media following the terrifying incident. “it was so scary that I can’t express it,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “This is the f–king problem with the society and people.. and why the world is becoming this way,” he continued, adding that he now misses the security of Dubai. Luckily, he said that everyone was safe following the “nightmare” experience.

Luckily, Caroline, Sergio, and the rest of their friends and family on the trip seem to still be enjoying their time on the Greek island. They’ve flooded their Instagram Stories with fun snapshots and videos of themselves lounging on the beach and at cozy eateries. One video showed an intimate look at Carolina and Sergio’s love, as Caroline rested directly on top of her husband, who was lying on a lounge chair. “This is what happens when you have a favorite human,” Sergio said in the video. Caroline cheerfully added, “That’s me.” Sergio then gave his wife several kisses on her shoulder before the footage ended.

The sweet PDA came just a few weeks after Caroline revealed on the series premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai that she didn’t feel the need to marry Sergio. “In my mind, I would have had no marriage. You know, I’m fine. I’m good,” Caroline told co-star Nina Ali. She then said Sergio was the one who wanted an official wedding. “I think especially with the age difference — I mean, I’m 43 and he’s 27 — so many people think he’s a toy boy. You know what I mean? So I think for him, to validate himself to be like, you know, ‘I’m a proper person. I’m not her toy boy,’” she explained.

The pair tied the knot in late 2021 after getting engaged at the beginning of the same year. They went public with their romance in July 2020.