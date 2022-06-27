ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘RHODubai’ Star Caroline Stanbury & Family Robbed While On Vacation In Greece

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1no9Pa_0gNltGiu00
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai‘s Caroline Stanbury and her husband, Sergio Carrallo, were robbed while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, over the weekend just hours after touching down in the picturesque waterside city. “so …. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours we were robbed,” the 43-year-old British entrepreneur announced via a message shared to her Instagram Story, per Page Six. “we came home to the men still in our house.” She added that the men stole “so much” from her family, who are currently in Greece celebrating her daughter, Yasmine, for receiving her General Certificate of Secondary Education. Caroline also showed footage of her luggage lying wide open, having been picked through by the intruders. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be a broken lock at an entry point to her vacation pad. “stay safe … i have hired security now,” she noted.

Sergio, 27, added a message to his own social media following the terrifying incident. “it was so scary that I can’t express it,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “This is the f–king problem with the society and people.. and why the world is becoming this way,” he continued, adding that he now misses the security of Dubai. Luckily, he said that everyone was safe following the “nightmare” experience.

Luckily, Caroline, Sergio, and the rest of their friends and family on the trip seem to still be enjoying their time on the Greek island. They’ve flooded their Instagram Stories with fun snapshots and videos of themselves lounging on the beach and at cozy eateries. One video showed an intimate look at Carolina and Sergio’s love, as Caroline rested directly on top of her husband, who was lying on a lounge chair. “This is what happens when you have a favorite human,” Sergio said in the video. Caroline cheerfully added, “That’s me.” Sergio then gave his wife several kisses on her shoulder before the footage ended.

The sweet PDA came just a few weeks after Caroline revealed on the series premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai that she didn’t feel the need to marry Sergio. “In my mind, I would have had no marriage. You know, I’m fine. I’m good,” Caroline told co-star Nina Ali. She then said Sergio was the one who wanted an official wedding. “I think especially with the age difference — I mean, I’m 43 and he’s 27 — so many people think he’s a toy boy. You know what I mean? So I think for him, to validate himself to be like, you know, ‘I’m a proper person. I’m not her toy boy,’” she explained.

The pair tied the knot in late 2021 after getting engaged at the beginning of the same year. They went public with their romance in July 2020.

Comments / 2

Related
Reality Tea

Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back

What is it with Kyle Richards claiming that people don’t pay up or don’t give things back? During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, she went after newbie Garcelle Beauvais. She accused Garcelle of not paying up a charity donation she pledged. A shocked Garcelle wanted to know why she didn’t just […] The post Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Caroline Stanbury Says Husband's Wedding Ring, More Valuables Stolen in Burglary During Greek Getaway

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury says she was the victim of a robbery while vacationing in Greece on Saturday. The 46-year-old had just arrived in Mykonos with her husband, former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrallo, 27, and her daughter, Yasmine, 16, three hours before the alleged robbery. She shared the news on her Instagram Story this weekend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Rebel Wilson cozies up to girlfriend Ramona Agruma for romantic helicopter ride

Sky-high Rebel-ion! Rebel Wilson took her romance with Ramona Agruma to new heights over the weekend, enjoying a dreamy helicopter excursion over Iceland. A post shared to her Instagram Stories showed the “Pitch Perfect” star, 42, and her fashion-designer girlfriend in matching blue puffer coats, standing in front of a firehouse-red chopper with a flat, grassy landscape unfolding behind them. “Trying to look cool whilst freezing 😜,” Wilson, 42, wrote in text overlaying the image. A subsequent snap captured a headset-clad Wilson in-flight in the aircraft. Earlier this week, the “Bridesmaids” actress posted another pic to Instagram depicting herself mostly immersed in a small body...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasmine
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Is Too Adorable

It's undeniable: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian — super adorable celebrity couple in general — have together made one of the cutest kids. The couple, who got engaged in December 2016 and married in November 2017, share one daughter together, and it's clear that Olympia is her parents' whole world.
TENNIS
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Vacation#British
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
buzzfeednews.com

Billie Eilish Revealed She Slept In A Bed With Her Parents And Brother Until The Age Of 11 Due To Her Debilitating Separation Anxiety

Over the years since she shot to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has gained huge success. In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving the super-rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status!. Aside from her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long been vocal about...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy