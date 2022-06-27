ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Stone Arch Bridge shooting victim was struck by stray bullet leaving a wedding party

By Rob Olson
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man seriously hurt in a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis was an innocent bystander who was shot in the head by a stray bullet outside a wedding celebration, a distance from a rowdy gathering down the street, his family says in a...

www.fox9.com

Related
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

23-year-old man shot inside Marcus Cinema in Oakdale, suspect flees

OAKDALE, Minn. -- Police in Oakdale are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot inside Marcus Cinema in Oakdale Tuesday evening.According to police, officers were dispatched to the theater, located on 5677 Hadley Ave. N., on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim was found in theater 17 with suspected gunshot wounds.The suspected shooter had reportedly fled the theater prior to their arrival and has not yet been apprehended, police said. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. The movie theater says it will remain closed during the investigation. There were no other injuries. 
OAKDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview. For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”
SAVAGE, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
kfgo.com

Shooting in suburban St. Paul movie theater Tuesday

OAKDALE, Minn. — Police in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot inside Marcus Cinema there Tuesday evening. When police arrived, the victim was found in one of theaters with gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter had reportedly fled the theater prior to...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash in Maple Grove leaves 2-year-old child dead

MAPLE GROVE -- A two-car crash last week in the Twin Cities metro left a 2-year-old child dead.  City officials in Maple Grove say the crash happened Thursday evening on the 1600 block of County Road 81, near the Elm Creek Park Reserve in the northwest metro.  A car traveling east on the county road attempted to make a left-hand turn against oncoming traffic and was hit by a van.  The car's driver, 31-year-old Mary Dermane of Brooklyn Park, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  Her child, Razak Kalon, was killed.  Investigators are working to determine if the child's car seat was properly placed inside the car. The driver of the van was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation, police say. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Arch Bridge#Wedding Party#Violent Crime#Fox
CBS Minnesota

Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS -- New video has been released of a violent attack and carjacking, and the suspect now faces federal charges.The criminal complaint describes what investigators have also gleaned from surveillance video from outside a northeast Minneapolis restaurant.Investigators say on June 9, 18-year-old Shamir Black, of Minneapolis, pistol-whipped a woman who refused to turn over her car keys. This happened along the 2500 block of Marshall Street Northeast.Several bystanders tried to step in, but Black crashed the car then ran off through a nearby park. He had left his belongings behind, the complaint says.Investigators say the gun Black used was stolen from a home in Prior Lake. The complaint says that there is video on his social media account showing him holding the same firearm.He now faces four weapons and assault charges, all felony level.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Shooting leaves 1 man dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An afternoon shooting in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood has left one man dead and officers searching for the suspect, police say. Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the shooting at a building near Stevens Avenue and East 26th Street. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot and seriously injured. Despite efforts from police and medics to save his life, the victim died shortly after at the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

42-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on I-494 in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Shakopee motorcyclist died Wednesday after he lost control of his bike in traffic on I-494 near Highway 77 in Richfield, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol said the 42-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on I-494 when traffic started to slow down. The motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary under investigation for neglect

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For years in the south metro, the Peace Bunny Cottage has been touted as an oasis of beautiful bunnies. The owners even appeared on NBC’s Today Show and in People Magazine with their remarkable story of an operation all started by a then 8-year-old boy.
SAVAGE, MN
bulletin-news.com

27-year-old Man from Golden Valley Identified as Driver Killed in Shepard Road Crash

The driver, a 27-year-old Golden Valley man, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Paul over the weekend. About 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Youssef M. Fakhreddine was operating a pickup truck westbound on Shepard Road beneath the Robert Street Bridge when it swerved off the road and struck a tree, a street sign, and a metal and masonry barrier next to a Mississippi River cycling and pedestrian route.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis shooting leaves one dead, marking city's 44th homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 2600 block of Stevens Avenue South that left one man dead Monday afternoon.The Minneapolis Police Department's fifth precinct responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 1:05 p.m.Officers identified a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving medical aid until relieved by fire and EMS.The victim was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.MPD says preliminary information indicates that an argument involving four individuals escalated. Two of the individuals presented guns and gunfire occurred that resulted in the victim being shot.It is unknown how many shots were fired and which individuals fired shots. No arrests have been made.This is the 44th death investigated as a homicide by the MPD this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

MPD: Argument leads to fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after an argument led to a shooting Monday afternoon. Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten told reporters the shooting occurred near East 26th Street and Stevens Avenue South, and involved at least four individuals who police believe were familiar with one another.

