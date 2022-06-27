Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

Twelve Kentucky Transportation Cabinet heavy equipment operators, seven of them from districts serving the mountains, will head down south later this year to showcase their skills. The KYTC State Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference, otherwise known as the Statewide Equipment Roadeo, was held last week in Lexington. The top two performers from six different obstacle course competitions move on to the regionals in September down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The operators got the chance to test a number of factors, including accuracy, agility and speed while driving graders, backhoes, snow plows, tractors and lowboys. Districts 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 serve counties in our region. Joshua Madden of Highway District 11, which covers Laurel County, won 3rd place in the tandem axle dump truck competition.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO