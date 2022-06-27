ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caney, KY

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

By Evan Hatter
wymt.com
 3 days ago

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its...

www.wymt.com

kentuckytoday.com

Less counties in Kentucky listed as ‘distressed’ by ARC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday released its 2023 map of county economic status and distressed areas for fiscal year 2023, and Kentucky has seen a drop in the number of counties categorized as “Distressed” by the ARC. Every year, ARC applies an...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Local school districts bracing for more pain at the pump with high fuel prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising diesel prices have some local school districts feeling more pain at gas pumps as they budget fuel prices for the 2022-23 school year. Across the U.S. and Kentucky, a gallon of diesel fuel averaged $5.78 as of Wednesday, per AAA. That price is almost 10 cents higher in Louisville, where a gallon of diesel fuel averaged $5.87, and about 20 cents higher in Indiana, where the average for a gallon of diesel was $6.02.
LOUISVILLE, KY
somerset106.com

Several Area KYTC Crew Members Advance To Regional “Roadeo” Competition In Louisiana

Twelve Kentucky Transportation Cabinet heavy equipment operators, seven of them from districts serving the mountains, will head down south later this year to showcase their skills. The KYTC State Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference, otherwise known as the Statewide Equipment Roadeo, was held last week in Lexington. The top two performers from six different obstacle course competitions move on to the regionals in September down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The operators got the chance to test a number of factors, including accuracy, agility and speed while driving graders, backhoes, snow plows, tractors and lowboys. Districts 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 serve counties in our region. Joshua Madden of Highway District 11, which covers Laurel County, won 3rd place in the tandem axle dump truck competition.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Cruise In to Pikeville to support the local VFW

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Cruise In is making its way to Pikeville Friday, inviting car lovers to park, peruse, and pitch in to help the VFW. Kentucky State Police Post 9, the Appalachian Wireless Arena and the City of Pikeville partnered for the cruise-in, bringing live music, door prizes and more to Main Street and the arena parking lot.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wmky.org

Local Dr. offers options after Roe vs. Wade decision

Following the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, many Kentucky women are researching what reproductive healthcare options remain for them. Not long after the decision was announced on the 24th, a list began circulating on social media. It contains the names of Commonwealth healthcare providers who are willing to perform tubal ligation surgery for women without any age, medical or relationship requirements.
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Shooting and barricade situation in Allen, people advised to stay out of the area

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an “active situation” in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told our sister station WSAZ that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant when the incident started earlier in the evening. As of 9:30 p.m., he said the suspect was still barricaded.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

City of Hazard opens splashpad downtown

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kids in Hazard now have another area to cool off this summer. The City of Hazard recently opened a splash pad next to the farmers market pavilion downtown, hoping to provide another space for kids to come and enjoy themselves during the warmer months. Hazard City...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

WATCH | Kentucky horse owner works with neighbors to limit fireworks

WATCH | Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches. At least one central Kentucky school system is struggling to find SROs to patrol their schools. Lawrence County Bridge - 11:00 p.m. - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Voter registration continues to increase in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said more new voters were added to the state’s registration rolls than were removed in May. That marks the third straight month of voter registration gains. Adams said that from May 18 through May 31, 8,617 new voters registered....
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Clark County Health Department ends COVID-19 testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Clark County Health Department is suspending COVID-19 testing at its office. County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said they have no other choice because funding has dried up. The department can go after other funding sources, but they are not in a rush. Yazel said...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., joins King’s Daughters medical staff

ASHLAND, Ky.– King’s Daughters is pleased to welcome plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., to its medical staff beginning July 11. Dr. Lackey joins plastic and reconstructive surgeon W. Bryan Rogers III, M.D., at KDMS Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Suite 105, 617 23rd St., Ashland, Ky. He will also see patients at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 202, Portsmouth.
ASHLAND, KY
hazard-herald.com

Quarter horse racing proposed for underserved area of Kentucky

(The Center Square) – A development team wants to invest $55 million in Ashland, Kentucky, to bring quarter horse racing to the state. Revolutionary Racing Kentucky wants to build a quarter horse track and the Eastern Kentucky Equestrian Center, which it says would bring 200 jobs to the city. It has applied for the ninth and last available racing license in Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Pike County Police Chase - Cody Chapman video

Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout. A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Louisville after shots fired leading to the suspect’s death. Whitley County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m. Updated:...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

