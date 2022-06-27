FX orders Season 2 of 'The Old Man' with Jeff Bridges

June 27 (UPI) -- FX has announced it renewed The Old Man -- starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman -- for a second season.

"Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry's book," Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President, said in a statement Monday.

"The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on Season 2 with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team."

The seven-episode first season debuted on June 16.

It follows Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA agent living off the grid and trying to avoid assassins sent to kill him.