An 18-month investigation that began after a fatal shooting in a Chili’s parking lot has led to the takedown of a gang, authorities say. Police in Texarkana announced on Tuesday, June 28, the arrests of eight people it says are associated with the LCB/I-30 cartel gang. Some of the gang members are accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against Jermaine Aldridge, who was killed outside a Chili’s restaurant on Dec. 30, 2020, according to police.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO