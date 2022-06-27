ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan elector who denied 2020 results resigns from board

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Norman Shinkle has resigned from his position as one of the two Republican members on Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers. Shinkle has been a member of the board for the last 13 years. He said he now plans...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Saginaw News

Ralph Rebandt may be excluded from next televised gubernatorial debate

Next Thursday, just four candidates will be on stage for the Michigan Republican Party’s next televised gubernatorial debate, barring any new polling in the race. Pastor Ralph Rebandt, who has garnered 1% and 3% from Republican primary voters in the last two independent polls, is in last place among named gubernatorial candidates and under the 5% threshold the party set as a standard to qualify for the debate.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Kevin Rinke weighed leaving Michigan. Now he's running for governor

Bloomfield Township — Republican Kevin Rinke's family roots in Michigan can be traced back to a farm near a French outpost in the 1700s. But in the summer of 2020, frustration with the state's handling of COVID-19 had him contemplating leaving. During one conversation in July 2020, Rinke recalled...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Former Michigan governor takes the Fifth on the witness stand

Former Governor Rick Snyder invoked his Fifth Amendment right several times during a federal court hearing Thursday in Ann Arbor. Snyder spent less than five minutes on the witness stand in a civil trial related to the Flint water crisis. The trial involves damage claims on behalf of four Flint...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
Detroit News

Wayne County commissioners support move of presidential primaries

Wayne County commissioners are the latest Michigan Democratic leaders who are calling to move up the state's presidential primary election. Commissioners are focused on having Michigan's 2024 presidential primary election before the March 5 Super Tuesday primaries, the predominantly Democratic commission said in a Tuesday news release. That way Michigan would be early in the selection process for the next president.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Attorney General settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February. The settlement, filed Tuesday, applies to more than 25 hotels and two family-operated websites. The Lieghio businesses deny violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, but agree to refrain from unfair or deceptive business...
MICHIGAN STATE
thebaycities.com

The Menominee County Board requests that the State of Michigan stop issuing unfunded mandates

The recent action by the Michigan Supreme Court to make Juneteenth a paid holiday throughout the Michigan Court system is not sitting well with the Menominee County Board who are calling it another unfunded mandate and they question whether the court has the power to do that. The board also states the court issued their order with complete disregard for local collective bargaining agreements, desires of court employees, impact on non-court employees that work in the courthouse, and the financial impact on the local funding unit. This ultimately costs the taxpayers of Menominee County more than $2,300 annually, with no input from local elected officials that manage the financial resources of Menominee County. Jason Carivou Menominee County Administrator says, “if this went through the state legislature and they made this a state holiday for all state employees it would be completely different from how the supreme court went about this.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

It Is a Felony To Seduce an Unmarried Woman in Michigan

This may be the strangest law in Michigan, which is really saying something. Michigan has its share fair share of ridiculous and outdated laws. One of my favorite examples of this would be the Drunkeness on Trains law that was enacted in 1913. That law made it illegal to be intoxicated on a train in Michigan as a passenger. That law is strange. However, that law pales in comparison to the Michigan Seduction law. According to the official Michigan Legislature website, seducing an unmarried woman can get you thrown into the slammer,
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Republican Party#Election Local#Elector#Politics State#Election State#Republican#Board Of State Canvassers#Board Of Canvassers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MetroTimes

Kent County prosecutor vows to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

Doctors who perform abortions in Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids, will face criminal prosecution. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker has vowed to uphold Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban in a statement released on Monday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The news is a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

Mobile billboard makes baseless, homophobic ‘groomer’ claims about Oakland County Executive David Coulter

A conservative activist and conspiracy theorist is behind a digital mobile billboard that was spotted on Wednesday making baseless, homophobic claims against Oakland County Executive David Coulter, who is gay. George Brikho, a zealous Donald Trump supporter who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2014, claimed responsibility for the billboard. “The...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy