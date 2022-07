The city of Gulf Shores is holding a public meeting for its upcoming beach nourishment project. The meeting is at six tonight at the Gulf Shores City Council Chambers. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Orange Beach representatives and coastal engineers will answer questions about the project. The project will restore beach lands at Gulf State Park and various parts of Orange Beach. Beach nourishment is when sand is dredged from the bottom of the gulf and pumped back onto shore. Engineer Mark Acreman says beach nourishment will help ward off any major damage from future hurricanes.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO