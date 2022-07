EAST BOSTON – In a courtroom on the same block the alleged assault took place, a bench trial began for a woman accused of attacking a mother and daughter for speaking Spanish. Stephanie Armstrong, 27, is facing four charges for assault and civil rights violations from a February 2020 incident. Sarah Vasquez testified Wednesday that she and her daughter were walking with two friends from the Maverick MBTA stop when two women started following them. Those women, according to Vasquez, started yelling racially charged statements at the group. "Go back to your country." And "This country speaks English" Vasquez testified. The mother of two testified...

