Kentucky State

How will Kentucky be impacted by the new gun reform legislation?

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new bill includes enhanced background checks...

Comments

Jim Smith
3d ago

I would say after the past week and a half by the SCOTUS this law will be overturned. The justices are on their A game.

Reply
13
Mike semones
3d ago

Guns have always been a part of American history,as a society we should always have that right or we would have never have the right to begin with,though of the few want restrictions many more want that right to bare arms,especially at the times we have to unfortunately live through right now.

Reply
7
Michael Newby
2d ago

I live in Thomas Massie district so I'm not to worried about it. Also I know the local sheriff and he's not going to go out of his way to make law abiding citizens lives harder than they need to be.

Reply
4
