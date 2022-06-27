How will Kentucky be impacted by the new gun reform legislation?

Rep. Nancy Tate and Sen. Robby Mills are co-chairs of the bipartisan Pro-Life Caucus in the Kentucky General Assembly. For nearly 50 years, pro-life Americans have prayed, worked and legislated to overturn the heartbreaking decision of Roe v. Wade.These people of courage and perseverance have given witness to the humanity of the most vulnerable. At last, the U.S. Supreme Court has blotted out one of our nation’s most grievous errors and recognized the dignity of every child, including the unborn. This moment has set our country on a new course.

