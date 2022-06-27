ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Donate for the Chance to Win a Signed Metallica ESP Guitar

musicconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAST CHANCE to Donate for the chance to win a James Hetfield Signature Series ESP Snakebyte Guitar or a Kirk Hammett Signature Series ESP KH-2 Guitar, both used to play the National Anthem before...

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

‘New anchor’ joins the KRON4 Morning News

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Darya Folsom and James Fletcher had some competition this morning at the end of the 5 a.m. and the beginning of the 6 a.m. newscasts as they were joined by a blue heron. “Darya, James and Big Bird, our co-anchor,” Folsom introduced him as. “He’s landed for the show. Maybe […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kolomkobir.com

It’s Raining Anchovies in San Francisco

Anchovies have been falling from the sky onto the streets of San Francisco, with experts theorizing it may be due to an explosion in anchovy populations nearby. A Reddit user posted that “about 12 eight-inch silver fish just rained down from the sky onto [her] friend’s house (roof and back deck),” near Sutro Park in Outer Richmond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

“Big Eyes” Artist Dies in Napa; Age 94

An artist famous for her “big eyes” paintings has died. The work of Margaret Keane appeared in millions of homes and galleries throughout the 1960’s, and often featured sad children with big doleful eyes. For years, her husband Walter Keane had taken credit for the paintings. In 1986, Margaret Keane won a defamation suit against her former husband, and proved in court that she was the actual artist behind the paintings. A movie about her story came out in 2014, called “Big Eyes.” Margaret Keane died Sunday in Napa, California at the age of 94.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
State
New York State
The Richmond Standard

8-year-old Richmond artist soars in DJ Khaled competition; needs your votes

For 8-year-old Brooklyn Ivy, talent is not the issue. Right now, votes are what she needs. The Richmond resident is currently soaring in a national competition called Next Up hosted by DJ Khaled. Dubbed “the world’s biggest online music competition,” Next Up has teamed with the Grammy winning producer in the search for the best new artists, songwriters, and producers around the globe.
RICHMOND, CA
Eater

San Francisco Bakery Black Jet Is Selling Adorably Explicit Cakes to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

Bernal Heights’ neighborhood favorite Black Jet Baking Co. might be best known for its case of sticky buns crowned with crunchy pecans and frosted cupcakes topped with sprinkles, but this week baker and owner Gillian Shaw is making headlines for a decidedly less kid-party-friendly creation. In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Shaw baked a layered funfetti cake with white frosting and a pointed message to six Supreme Court justices: “Fuck you.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hetfield
climaterwc.com

FoodieLand Night Market coming to San Mateo Event Center this weekend

The FoodieLand Night Market featuring over 160 vendors is coming to the San Mateo County Event Center this weekend, July 1-3. The outdoor event, inspired by the Night Markets of Asia, will offer up a variety of foods, games and entertainment for the whole family. Event hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to enter must be purchased online here. It costs $7 to enter on each day, although there is an early bird special of $5 for those entering between 3-5 p.m. Friday.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Kingfish team to reopen Oakland hot dog landmark Original Kasper’s

Emil Peinert has been obsessed with Original Kasper’s — the long-abandoned, graffiti-covered, four hundred and ninety square-foot triangular building on the island where Shattuck and Telegraph meet — for years. Peinert is a co-owner of Oakland’s Kingfish Pub and Café, and is widely credited with the 2009 reopening of the (100-year-old, some say) bar, as well as its 35-yard, piece-by-piece relocation in 2015 from its original spot on Claremont Avenue to 5227 Telegraph Ave., so it’s safe to say his appreciation of old buildings knows few bounds. There was something about the little flatiron building that’s stuck with him for a decade — and now, he’s in the process of renovating the spot, with hopes to reopen the Temescal hot dog haven by fall 2022.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esp#The San Francisco Giants#The New York Mets#Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Guitar
Robb Report

This New San Francisco Seafood Spot Is Serving Up Fish Fit for a Michelin-Star Restaurant

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for peak summer, San Francisco is getting a new seafood restaurant in the Mission District. Nick Anichini, previously the chef de cuisine at the Michelin three-star Atelier Crenn, has partnered with the sustainable seafood company Water2Table to open Ancora, which opens this weekend. Ancora, which means “anchor” in Italian, will focus on simple preparations of fish, with a Spanish influence underlying many of the dishes. “What it’s gonna boil down to is, I have access to such great products with Water2Table, or the bounty of the vegetables that grow in Northern...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy