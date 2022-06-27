ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida, NRA point to Supreme Court ruling as they fight over 2018 gun law

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gi6L_0gNlqRII00
Jillian Biltz, of Seminole, places a Sig Sauer MCX556 rifle on a display wall on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Mad Dog Armory guns and ammo store in Largo. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times (2020) ]

TALLAHASSEE — As they battle over a 2018 Florida law that raised the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy rifles and other long guns, attorneys for the state and the National Rifle Association are trying to use a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling to bolster their arguments.

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that placed strict limits on carrying concealed weapons in public. Gun control advocates have expressed concerns the decision could severely restrict states’ ability to regulate guns.

The ruling prompted Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and the NRA to quickly make filings at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where the gun rights group is challenging the constitutionality of the 2018 Florida law. The appeals court heard arguments in March but has not ruled on the challenge.

The state’s attorneys, relying on previous court rulings, have argued that gun regulations are permissible if they are consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearms regulation. Examples of other regulations include preventing felons and certain people with mental illness from having guns.

In a three-page “supplemental authority” filed Thursday, Moody’s office cited the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in the case known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen to defend the Florida law.

Senior Deputy Solicitor General Christopher Baum pointed to parts of Justice Clarence Thomas’ majority opinion to support the state’s stance about regulations being allowed if they are consistent with traditions.

“Analogical reasoning requires only that the government identify a well-established and representative historical analogue, not a historical twin,” Thomas wrote.

Florida “has made that showing here,” Baum wrote.

“Those under 21 may be prohibited from purchasing firearms because such restrictions are firmly grounded in historical tradition,” Baum wrote.

The state’s lawyer also highlighted part of a concurring opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote that the decision in the New York case “does not expand the categories of people who may lawfully possess a gun, and federal law generally forbids the possession of a handgun by a person who is under the age of 18.”

And Baum relied on a separate concurring opinion, which was authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, that said the New York ruling decided “nothing about who may lawfully possess a firearm or the requirements that must be met to buy a gun.”

But in supplemental authority also filed Thursday, the NRA’s lawyer argued that the state failed to demonstrate that Florida’s age restriction has a long connection with the past.

The state cited “no historical analogues imposing a burden comparable to the complete prohibition on young adults purchasing a firearm,” attorney John Parker Sweeney wrote.

“At the time of the founding, no law imposed restrictions on young adults’ ability to purchase firearms. The 19th and 20th century laws cited by appellee (the state) did not impose a burden comparable to the ban because they allowed young adults to purchase at least long guns,” Sweeney wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0gNlqRII00

Sweeney also used Thomas’ words to defend the gun rights organization’s opposition to the law.

The Bruen ruling “rejected a ‘handful of late 19th century (laws)’ as insufficient to establish historical tradition and rejected 20th century laws as lacking ‘insight into the meaning of the Second Amendment,’” Sweeney wrote.

The state has not cited any “historical law treating ordinary, law-abiding young adults like those convicted of a felony or adjudicated as mentally ill — in the context of the right to keep and bear arms or otherwise,” the NRA’s lawyer argued.

“Florida’s age-based ban is not relevantly similar to restrictions imposed after due process. It is inconsistent with Bruen,” Sweeney wrote.

State lawmakers increased the minimum age to purchase long guns to 21 after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Federal law already barred sales of handguns to people under 21.

The NRA immediately filed a lawsuit, arguing, in part, that the state age restriction infringes on Second Amendment rights of young adults, who are authorized to use weapons when they serve in the military or in law enforcement.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker upheld the law last year, saying that he was following legal precedents. Walker, however, also described the case as falling “squarely in the middle of a constitutional no man’s land.” It remains unclear when the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal will rule in the NRA’s appeal of Walker’s ruling.

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Comments / 9

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Look out, Pasco: Here come giant African land snails

A gardener in Pasco County recently found a giant African land snail — or what Florida officials call “one of the most damaging snails in the world.”. The giant African land snail gobbles up plants and can carry a parasite known to give people meningitis, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Law#Nra#Guns#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#U S Supreme Court#Moody#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court allows death row inmate to die by firing squad

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of allowing a Georgia death row inmate to alter his execution method from lethal injection to firing squad . In a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan , the high court ruled that inmate Michael Nance's medical aversion to the use of lethal injection is well within his constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment , which prevents cruel and unusual punishment.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS New York

Some gun owners already seeking more concealable weapons after Supreme Court ruling

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Fox News

Concealed carry instructor says Supreme Court 'upheld' the Constitution by striking down NY gun law

Concealed carry instructor Leon Spears joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to weigh in on the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling about concealed carry. LEON SPEARS: It’s so empowering to teach people in D.C. about the ability to carry a firearm. I don’t know how many people are my clients that actually are just empowered that number one, they have the ability to carry and defend themselves and their families.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy