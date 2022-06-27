ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Study: Marathon gave EC tourism 25 percent boost

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 3 days ago

A recently completed study confirms what had been widely expected: the U.S. Coast Guard marathon in March was a big boost for visitation in the Harbor of Hospitality.

Tourism Director Corrina Ruffieux’s report to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority Board last week included information on the impact of the first in-person Coast Guard Marathon on March 4-5. The community saw an average 25 percent lift in visitation as a result of the event, a recently completed study shows.

The study also found that most visitors during the event were from out of state. That’s a contrast from the community’s typical visitors, who come mostly from North Carolina and Virginia.

“This is not what our usual visitor looks like,” Ruffieux said of the out-of-town visitors who came for the event.

At a Health and Wellness Expo at the K.E. White Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University, held during Coast Guard Marathon weekend, 68.3 percent of visitors were from out of state. The expo featured about a dozen vendors and was free and open to the public.

At Waterfront Park, 73 percent of visitors were from out of state.

At the Wellness Expo, 42 percent of visitors were staying overnight. At Waterfront Park that figure was 90 percent.

The second annual Coast Guard Marathon Weekend is slated for March 2-4, 2023. Sponsorship packages are now available.

The Coast Guard Marathon has donated $3,000 to the Coast Guard Foundation, fulfilling a promise to make a charitable donation. Ruffieux said it has been requested that the money be used in Elizabeth City for Coast Guard Day.

A survey of this year’s marathon participants showed that 74% plan to return for next year’s event. Nearly 1,500 runners participated this year.

More than 85 percent of the runners in this year’s race live more than 75 miles from the city.

In an unrelated matter, Elizabeth City City Councilman Johnnie Walton, who also serves on the Tourism Development Authority, questioned why the TDA did not provide more support for the recent Juneteenth observance in the city.

One way to strengthen tourism is to improve the quality of life in the city, and there was an opportunity to support that through River City Community Development Corp.’s Juneteenth festival, Walton said.

Pasquotank County commissioners asked the TDA to use $5,000 of the county’s occupancy tax revenue to support RCCDC’s Juneteenth festival held June 17-19. But the TDA board voted instead to give RCCDC $3,200 to use promoting the event.

Walton noted the TDA board has paid $30,000 to a consultant who has recommended “showing empathy” as a way of strengthening diversity and inclusion.

“But we have not used empathy at all,” Walton said.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
