Politics

What Is Your Experience inPost-Roe America?

By Slate Staff
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday, we want to hear from individuals seeking reproductive care across the country. We want to know how these laws are affecting real people, in...

slate.com

Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Supreme Court Overturned Roe and Opened Pandora’s Box

On Slate’s Amicus podcast this week, Dahlia Lithwick and Mary Ziegler, a professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law and author of Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment, discussed what the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case overturning Roe v. Wade, will mean in the short, medium and long term for reproductive and other freedoms. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Why Today Felt Like the Most Hopeless Day of the SCOTUS Term

No single day has better captured the current state of the Supreme Court than Thursday. At 10 a.m., the court issued a devastating assault on the Biden administration’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases in a 6–3 ruling joined by all of the court’s reactionary block. Ten minutes later, it issued a 5–4 opinion that just barely confirmed that the president, rather than a rogue judge in Texas, has authority over border policy, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh lending the lone votes preventing an absolutely insane outcome. Shortly thereafter, the court issued a bombshell orders list that tees up, for next term, one of the most important and dangerous democracy cases in American history, which asks whether state legislatures have near-unlimited authority over election laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#United States#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Slate
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

The State Constitution of Florida—Yes, Florida—Protects the Right to Abortion

Last Friday, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion and overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey. Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the majority opinion, wrote that “[t]he Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.” In overruling Roe and Casey, the court returned the regulation of abortion back to “the people and their elected representatives.”
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
Slate

Far-Right Extremists Are Using Personal Radios to Plan Violence

During Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at the Jan. 6 commission’s hearing on Tuesday, footage was shown of the chaotic scene at the White House Ellipse on that day, as an estimated more than 10,000 people lined up to go through magnetometers to listen to former President Donald Trump speak. This rally would eventually lead to the assault, as Trump exhorted the crowd to “fight like hell” by protesting at the Capitol. Early reporting from the Secret Service, sent at 8:51 a.m., described a crowd dressed for action in body armor, ballistic helmets, and backpacks. The report also noted that many of them carried radio equipment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

The Teenage Victims of Abortion Bans

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. What does it feel like to be a teenager forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy? Evidence suggests it can trigger a severe mental health crisis. In El Salvador, for example, where abortion is completely banned, teen pregnancy has emerged as a leading cause of suicide: According to a 2014 study, hundreds of pregnant girls there die by suicide annually.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

The Corporations Paying for Abortion Travel Are Doing the Right Thing

Dick’s Sporting Goods will help employees get abortions. So will Nordstrom, Disney, Vox Media—the list goes on. Full disclosure: Graham Holdings, the company that owns this very magazine, will also do so. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, dozens of companies promised they will...
TRAVEL
Slate

Is the Supreme Court Coming for Marriage Equality Next?

In the final Pride month special episode, Bryan and Christina talk with Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern. They assess what the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the case that swept away Roe v. Wade, might mean for LGBTQ rights. Should we really be worried about marriage equality? Given Americans’ purported love of privacy, is there any way that the right to same-sex intimacy, protected in Lawrence v. Texas, might now come under attack? Mark helps the hosts find hope, slim though it might be, amid the cruelty of the Dobbs decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The “Grab the Steering Wheel” Edition

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson are live at Sixth & I in Washington, DC discussing the new insurrection revelations; the overturning of Roe; and the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court. Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:. David French for The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Slate

Republicans Are Having Some Trouble Talking About Rape and Incest

By the time the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, 13 states were ready with so-called trigger laws that would ban abortions within their borders immediately. (Additional states had pre-Roe prohibitions in place that will now be enforced.) One notable thing about these trigger statutes, which have been gradually enacted over the past two decades, is that most of them do not make any exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

The Real Target of the Supreme Court’s EPA Decision

In yet another major blow to democratic constitutionalism, the Supreme Court ruled in West Virginia v. EPA that the Clean Air Act does not give EPA authority to regulate the power grid as a whole. The decision will likely limit the EPA’s authority to address climate change across the board. But the issue is even broader. The opinion undermines the federal regulatory state that Congress has established—with the court’s blessing—over the past 200 years. Using a legal rule of its own invention that defies the intent of Congress, the court has struck at the heart of government agencies’ ability to protect the public.
CONGRESS & COURTS

