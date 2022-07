SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. - The 911 call reached a dispatcher just after 10:45 p.m. Chandra Maxwell couldn't contain her panic. "My son just crashed his car on Skyline Drive," she wailed. "Please! He ran out of the car, and now he's in the woods. Please, you've got to help me."

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO