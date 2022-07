SWEETWATER- A pilot was killed this morning when the helicopter struck power lines Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a pilot is dead after the crop dusting helicopter the person was flying hit power lines about 4 miles north of Blackwell. The identity of the pilot has not been released and they believed the pilot was the only individual aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter. The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are gathering further information from the scene.

BLACKWELL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO