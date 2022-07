NEWTOWN — A second-term Democrat on the school board who said she felt politically squeezed has quit without notice in protest over Republican leadership. “I leave the board today because in the last six months I have seen a shift — a shift that calls into question what this board is and what this board should be, a shift that disregards experience for political will,” said Rebekah Harriman, delivering a resignation speech at the close of a June 21 Board of Education meeting.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO