Brownsville, TX

PD: Man asks to see jewelry then makes a break for it

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who stole from a jewelry store.

On May 28, the man walked into JC Jewelry, located at 1251 E. Elizabeth Street.

According to police, the man asked to see a necklace and pendant.

When shown the merchandise, the subject took off running out of the store with the items.

Those with information on the mans identity or whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip or call (956) 546-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

Juan Serrano
3d ago

request a Texas I.D. or Driver license store it in safe place before handing out ANY jewelry .

ValleyCentral

