Enfield police seize 6,000 bags of heroin during traffic stop

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Enfield Police Department shared that a large number of narcotics were seized during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

Enfield police arrested Romancito Santiago Roman, 42, of Rochester, New York, on the following charges: possession with the intent to sell and distribute narcotics, improper use of license plate, failure to wear a seat belt and the failure to display a license plate, marker or registration.

Romancito Santiago Roman.

Enfield police seized over 600 bags of heroin, 6 grams of cocaine and $2000 in cash, according to a post on their department’s Facebook page .

The evidence seized by the EPD during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

The department shared the following message in connection to the narcotics arrest: “Kudos to the midnight shift for getting these dangerous drugs off our streets.”

