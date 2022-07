CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced on Thursday that to prepare for the “Smoke on the Water” event Main Street from 21st Street to Purdue will be closed beginning on Friday until Tuesday, July 5. The city said that traffic will not be allowed as the following roads will be closed: 21st […]

CLOVIS, NM ・ 8 HOURS AGO