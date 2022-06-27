ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Creek, OK

‘We pretty much have nothing,’ Fire destroys Oklahoma County mobile home

By Nick Camper/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3Pfr_0gNlmKvv00

DEER CREEK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Deer Creek mobile home fire just before noon Monday sent flames raging, and smoke was seen for miles.

Owner of the house, Anthony Adams and his wife were taking a nap in their bedroom when he noticed his door swinging open and closed. He walked to the hallway and was alerted to the fire.

Fire destroys home in Oklahoma County

“There’s black smoke coming down the hallway. As soon as I went into my living room to get them [turtles], a propane bottle that I had in my living room or kitchen exploded and just, ‘boom’, and shot me into the entertainment center,” said Adams.

Adams said he lost two turtles in the fire, but luckily, one did survive.

The Deer Creek Fire Department led the scene. Cashion, Oak Cliff and Piedmont fire crews were there to help gather water.

Due to the lack of a nearby hydrants, crews had to set up large pools for trucks to dump water into.

Michael Montgomery, Deer Creek Fire Protection District Assistant Chief, said the delay in getting sufficient amounts of water was not the reason for the total loss of the house.

“My engine one arrived on scene first, and we had a fully involved structure,” said Montgomery.

He said because of the type of house, the material burns quick and spreads fast.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was on the scene when fire crews first arrived. Pilot Mason Dunn could see large flames and plumes of smoke as he approached from the air.

Thankfully, nobody at the scene was seriously injured.

Adams sustained small scrapes to his arms, and he was visibly shaken from the fire.

He sat there, staring at his charred house, realizing the reality that was left.

“I have no vehicle. My other one is in the back, toast,” said Adams. “We pretty much have nothing. We have no family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Accidents
Deer Creek, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Deer Creek, OK
Accidents
City
Deer Creek, OK
City
Cashion, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Fire Trucks#Fire Protection#Oak Cliff#Accident
news9.com

Oklahoma City Police Discover Body In Field

A body was found in a field in Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. According to police, the body was in the 3300 block of S Shields Blvd. No word on the cause of death. Police are investigating. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KOCO

Suspect arrested after 3 injured during stabbing in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of injuring three people during a stabbing early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic situation at an apartment near Southwest 59th Street and Walker Avenue. Authorities said one person...
News On 6

Suspects Post Video Kicking Over Headstones At NW OKC Cemetery

Police are looking for vandals responsible for the destruction of headstones at a northwest Oklahoma City cemetery. The suspects posted their actions on social media. Oklahoma City police have the video. Officials said Tuesday that the accused vandals have been identified, but no arrests have been made. The Frisco Cemetery...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy