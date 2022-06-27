COC evacuations lifted after reported of ‘suspicious device’
Evacuations were ordered, but eventually lifted, after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious device being found in the student center bathroom on Monday. According to officials, no device was ultimately found and no arrests have been made as of the publication...
Two suspects who had been reportedly wanted for two months on suspicion of using a stolen credit card at the Westfield Valencia Town Center were arrested Tuesday at a hotel in Chatsworth, according to law enforcement officials. The two, a 28-year-old woman and 57-year-old man from Victorville, were both arrested...
A man was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor. The man, identified as Roberto Zuniga, 42, of Fillmore, was arrested on at least one felonious charge and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.
A man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto after he reportedly told deputies that he had “borrowed” an allegedly stolen vehicle. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stemmed from a crime suppression operation led by the Crime Prevention Unit on Wednesday, near the intersection of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are working to determine whether three overnight robberies at convenience stores are connected. The first robbery reportedly occurred at an Arco gas station in the 2400 block of Reservoir Street near the 60 Freeway in Pomona just after midnight.
A brief foot pursuit in Valencia ended in an arrest on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials. The initial report was first received by law enforcement at approximately 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road. “It was an observation arrest,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga,...
Forward progress was quickly stopped on a brush fire that was reported in Newhall on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s Department personnel. The fire was first reported at 4:41 p.m. near the intersection of Via Princessa and Circle J Ranch Road, according to Esteban...
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to identity five suspects who attacked a man while he was walking with his family in Glendale. The man was walking with two family members in the area of South Central Avenue and Americana Way, near the Americana At Brand, about 6:30 p.m. June 19 when they walked by the suspects “who were smoking and sitting at outside tables of a business,” according to the Glendale Police Department.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the City of Commerce Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:35 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene, which was located on the 5600 block of Randolph Street behind several local businesses. Deputies found a woman […]
A pending investigation into a fireworks contractor by the state fire marshal has lead to the cancellation of a Fourth of July fireworks display in La Puente and several neighboring cities. According to a news release by the City of La Puente, the fireworks show will be replaced with "a unique advanced, state-of-the-art laser light display designed with horizontal lasers that will not enter airspace." RELATED: July 4th: Where can I see fireworks?"Despite the unforeseen cancellation of our fireworks show by the State Fire Marshal, the City of La Puente has worked to substitute the fireworks show with a laser light display that will dazzle and awe both children and adults alike," City Manager Bob Lindsey said in the release. The fireworks contractor, Exposhows Inc., according to La Puente's Facebook page, was reportedly "engaged in undisclosed alleged illegal activity," that is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the state fire marshal. "The cancellation has prompted over eleven cities, community colleges and fairs throughout Southern California to scramble for alternatives to culminate their 4th of July celebrations," the city's release stated. The city's laser light show is scheduled to begin at approximately 9 p.m. on July 3 at La Puente Park.
06.28.2022 | 10:39 PM | BUENA PARK – Orange County Fire Authority and California Highway Patrol, Santa Ana responded to a vehicle fire. When they arrived they found a fully involved 1977 RV. All occupants of the RV exited the vehicle safely. The fire took 15 minutes to knockdown. Fullerton and Buena Park Fire Department assisted with Mutual Aid. CHP did have 3 lanes of the freeway closed as fire fighters knocked down the fire. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
COMMERCE – A woman in her early 40s was killed and a man in his 30s was wounded in a shooting in Commerce Wednesday. Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 3:43 p.m. to a shots fired call where they found a woman lying on the railroad tracks behind a group of businesses with gunshots wounds in the 5600 block of Randolph Street, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
A Los Angeles police officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of forgery, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.
The department said Officer Crystal Lara, a 12-year veteran, allegedly submitted forged doctor’s notes for medical benefits.
A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
A 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief's accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department,...
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Norwalk late Monday evening. The shooting was reported at around 10:55 p.m. on Maidstone Avenue. When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found one person lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders with Los Angeles County Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, who has yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin, was reported to be between 35 and 40-years-old. Investigators were unsure if the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
The Azusa Police Department evacuated houses in a residential neighborhood Monday afternoon after authorities discovered a large amount of illegal fireworks at a home. Officers began evacuating homes on the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street around 3:20 p.m., according to the Police Department. Investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the […]
Thieves temporarily disabled alarm systems and burglarized three restaurants in San Dimas. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows four men breaking into La Villa Kitchen. The burglars, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, entered the restaurant by smashing through the glass front door and used flashlights to search for valuable...
