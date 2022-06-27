COC evacuations lifted after reported of ‘suspicious device’

A pending investigation into a fireworks contractor by the state fire marshal has lead to the cancellation of a Fourth of July fireworks display in La Puente and several neighboring cities. According to a news release by the City of La Puente, the fireworks show will be replaced with "a unique advanced, state-of-the-art laser light display designed with horizontal lasers that will not enter airspace." RELATED: July 4th: Where can I see fireworks?"Despite the unforeseen cancellation of our fireworks show by the State Fire Marshal, the City of La Puente has worked to substitute the fireworks show with a laser light display that will dazzle and awe both children and adults alike," City Manager Bob Lindsey said in the release. The fireworks contractor, Exposhows Inc., according to La Puente's Facebook page, was reportedly "engaged in undisclosed alleged illegal activity," that is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the state fire marshal. "The cancellation has prompted over eleven cities, community colleges and fairs throughout Southern California to scramble for alternatives to culminate their 4th of July celebrations," the city's release stated. The city's laser light show is scheduled to begin at approximately 9 p.m. on July 3 at La Puente Park.

LA PUENTE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO