The long anxious wait to hear the announcement that Jota is now a Celtic player, after turning his loan move from Benfica into a permanent one, could now be over. Indeed, Sky Sports News reporter Anthony Joseph has just provided a late night update to his Twitter profile, in which he states that Jota has just agreed a four year contract at Celtic. His tweet also revealed that the deal is worth £6.3m, with Benfica having 30% of any sell on fee; meanwhile the delay in getting the deal done has simply been due to the player being on holiday.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO