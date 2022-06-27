Red Sox Carry MLB-Best 19-4 Record In June Into Matchup Vs. Blue Jays

BOSTON -- Not having Tanner Houck due to his vaccination status on Tuesday night likely cost the Red Sox an important victory. Boston manager Alex Cora sounds confident that it won't be an issue the next time the Red Sox have to travel to Toronto.The Red Sox bullpen didn't record an out in the ninth inning Tuesday night and Boston lost, 6-5, on a Blue Jays walk off. Cora was not a happy camper after that defeat, clearly upset that he didn't have his full arsenal of arms in the bullpen.The Red Sox flipped the script and won 6-5 in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO