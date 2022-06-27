Actor and producer Aleks Paunovic goes high tech in new series ‘GenZeroes’
The latest projects for actor and producer Aleks Paunovic both delve into the world of technology. His series ‘GenZeroes’ has an NFT component allowing fans to own a piece of the action.
Paunovic is in front of the camera and behind the scenes — serving as executive producer of ‘GenZeroes.’ The series also stars Paul “Big Show Wright, Richard Harmon, Tahmoh Penikett, Bethany Brown, Nicole Munoz, and Kandyse McClure. ‘GenZeroes’ takes place in a post-apocalyptic world comprised of factions.
On the movie front, Aleks appears opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins and Chris Brochu in the action/thriller 'Zero Contact.' It was produced virtually in 18 different countries during the Pandemic in 2020.
